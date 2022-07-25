ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands forced to evacuate out West as wildfires rage on

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat emergencies have been declared across the Northeast to start the...

NBC News

Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.

Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 70 large blazes burning across the United States. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
Janice Huff
The Independent

Farmer fought wildfires by creating trench to stop flames reaching home

A local farmer has been labelled a hero after bravely intervening to slow a ferocious wildfire spreading across a field in Kent. Firefighters were called to tackle a huge crop blaze that broke out in a field in Lenham Heath, between Maidstone and Ashford in Kent, just before 3.15pm on Saturday.The fire spread across almost 20 acres of land and could be seen by a huge queue of lorry drivers on the M20.Farmer Bill Alexander “rapidly stepped in” and used his tractor to cut the crops around the fire to help slow it down after the wind turned the...
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
The Independent

Powerful earthquake shakes reporter’s home during live TV broadcast in Philippines

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday (27 July), interrupting a live news broadcast.“I’m feeling the earthquake, I live in a condo and it’s shaking now,” a presenter said on the ANC news network, keeping her cool before throwing to a break.The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, but tremours were felt in the capital city of Manila, more than 400km away.At least two people have died and dozens more were injured as a result of the earthquake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeTrain strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unionsMick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay amid UK train strikes
Newsweek

Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest

Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
NBC News

Mexico declares state of emergency over worsening drought

The National Water Commission of Mexico has formally declared a state of emergency due to a worsening drought as officials begin to clamp down on usage. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on how residents are only allowed to use water for three hours a day, a desperate move in the midst of extreme heat. July 27, 2022.
CBS LA

Bay Area firefighters join thousands battling Oak Fire burning near Yosemite

WAWONA -- A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire."It's hot out there again today," Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. "And the fuel moisture levels are critically low."Crews on the ground protected homes...
