Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointment of a defender of Confederate statues to the state Board of Historic Resources has drawn fire in Virginia. (Editorial cartoon by John Cole) From the Washington Post: “Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has appointed a historian to the state Board of Historic Resources who has defended the state’s Confederate monuments and condemned their destruction as a “dangerous” rewriting of history. Ann Hunter McLean of Richmond, the former head of a Christian school, told an online publication that she believes Virginia’s heritage is ‘under attack’ as she begins serving on the board, which oversees state historic-site designations.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO