"The real MVP" is bringing awareness not only to Graves' disease as part of the condition's awareness month, but also the thyroid eye disease often associated with it. Usually, when you see Wanda Durant, she’s all about the game of basketball. She can often be seen sitting court side at NBA games, rooting emphatically for her son, Kevin Durant. She roots for him off the court too, uplifting him in all he does as an athlete who deals with a lot of unwanted commentary and criticism.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO