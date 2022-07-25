2022 high school football: Which Toledo-area team has the toughest schedule?

Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season is only a few weeks away.

Each school has 10 games to prove itself, should it be selected for the postseason.

Although finding enough computer points to qualify isn’t as dire with the expanded postseason, a strong schedule can be rewarding in the long term or a gantlet too powerful to overcome. Inversely, a weaker slate may not be enough for the bright lights of the playoffs.

Games start the weekend of Aug. 18 to 20.

Let’s really dig into the upcoming slates and look at a strength-of-schedule analysis for area teams:

TOUGHEST SCHEDULE

St. Francis de Sales — by a wide margin.

The Knights’ 2022 opponents have a combined 2021 winning percentage of .637, which is the highest in the area. Six of the games on their schedule are against teams that had at least eight wins last year, including Division IV regional semifinalist Clyde (10-3) in Week 1 and Division I state runner-up Upper Arlington (14-1) in Week 2. A Week 3 matchup against Start (5-6) is no pushover, either, as the Knights fought out a 15-13 road win last year.

Their opponents’ average regional rank last season was eighth.

Here is a list of the highest 2021 opponent win percentages in the area.

■ .637 — St. Francis

■ .595 — Fostoria

■ .577 — Genoa

■ .576 — Liberty-Benton

■ .575 — St. John’s

Here is a list of most 2021 combined wins for 2022 opponents.

■ 79 — St. Francis

■ 69 — St. John’s

■ 66 — Central Catholic

■ 66 — Fostoria

■ 65 — Whitmer

TOUGHEST SEASON OPENER

Another easy call whenever any school is facing the defending Division I state champion and a preseason top 25 team in the country.

For the second season in a row, Central Catholic will open its season against Lakewood St. Edward, winner of five of the last 12 state titles. The Eagles are, to the shock of no one, ranked No. 24 nationally in MaxPreps’ preseason poll. The Irish will travel to face St. Edward this year after hosting the game last fall.

Central Catholic is hoping for two complete halves this time. The Fighting Irish were in a 3-3 deadlock at halftime last year, but the Eagles scored 23 straight points en route to a 33-10 victory.

The Irish, who return five starters on offense and six on defense, will have their hands full against arguably the best offensive line in the state (three Division I college prospects) and one of the top pass rushes in Ohio.

PLAYOFF EXPANSION EFFECT

Last season marked the first year Ohio expanded its playoff field from the top eight teams in each region to the top 16.

When looking ahead to this year, that also means teams will face more 2021 playoff qualifiers on their schedule. In 2019, Toledo-area teams faced an average of 3.9 playoff teams from the previous year. In 2022, that number is 6.2.

Three local teams have nine 2021 playoff qualifiers on this year’s schedule: St. Francis, St. John’s, and Whitmer. St. John’s will play a playoff qualifier in its first nine games.

Five other local teams will play eight playoff qualifiers: Swanton, Start, Central Catholic, Findlay, and Fremont Ross.

BRUTAL STRETCH

As an old adage goes, it’s not always who you play, but when you play them.

Another novelty of the strength at the top of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is a similar three-pack of games St. John’s and Findlay will face.

Findlay and St. John’s both have a stretch of consecutive games against Central Catholic, Whitmer, and Fremont Ross — opponents that combined for 30 wins last year. No other area teams have three consecutive contests against opponents with that many wins last year.

Findlay takes on Central (home), Whitmer (home), and Ross (road) in Weeks 4 to 6, while St. John’s replicates the same order from Weeks 5 to 7, with the lone home game against Whitmer in Week 6.

MOST FAVORABLE SCHEDULE

On the flip side, which team has the most favorable schedule?

For as tough as the Northern Lakes League is at the top, that belongs to Northview — on paper. The Wildcats’ opponents have a .340 combined win percentage last year, with four opponents making the playoffs. Two of their foes made the 2021 playoffs as one of the last two teams in: Waite (4-5, No. 16 seed D-II, Region 6 ) and Southview (4-7, No. 15 D-III, Region 10).

The Wildcats (6-4 last year) have plenty of time to gain momentum and prepare for back-to-back key matchups against Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne in Weeks 8 and 9. Their first seven games are against teams with a losing record last season.

Could Northview be 7-0 entering a pivotal October finish?