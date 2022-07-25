ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics fans react to report that team is discussing a Kevin Durant trade

By Nick Schwartz
 4 days ago
Years after Kevin Durant left for the juggernaut of the conference that just eliminated him from the playoffs, could history be about to repeat itself?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning that the Boston Celtics have been in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets about a potential blockbuster Durant trade. The deal would be centered around 25-year-old Jaylen Brown, who made his first All-Star team in 2021.

According to The Athletic, the Nets have already rejected a trade offer that included Brown, guard Derrick White and a first round pick – and countered with a request that defensive player of the year Marcus Smart be included in the deal.

After making a run to the NBA Finals, many Celtics fans are split over whether Brad Stevens should break up the roster, even if he’d be getting Durant in return.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

