Ortiz defends voting record following 'misleading' ads from primary opponent Grim

Ohio's 43rd House District race has turned negative, with Michele Grim attacking her opponent for votes he made as a private citizen.

Toledo City Councilman Michele Grim’s campaign sent out mailers regarding the voting record of her opponent, pharmacy technician Daniel Ortiz, for voting against the 0.75 percent income tax levy renewal to help fund emergency services and the 0.25 percent road tax levy that both passed in 2020.

Mr. Ortiz called the content of the ads “sensationalized” and “misleading,” as they claim that he sided against Democrats on the issue. The ads also feature photos of a large pothole and a burning house.

When he made a bid for Toledo City Council last year, Mr. Ortiz said that he voted against the levies because he feels that the city’s tax structure harms those with less means. He has stood by that sentiment.

“As a born and raised Toledoan, I have seen first-hand how underfunded and overlooked Toledo is in Columbus,” he said in his response to the ads. “If voters choose to send me to our capitol, I will fight to bring more opportunities and funding to this city that I love so much.

“Funding that doesn't rely on raising the taxes of working families, like mine,” Mr. Ortiz said. “I will continue to share my positive vision for Toledo and bolstering communities like ours that have been left behind by Republicans for the last 30 years.”

In a response to Mr. Ortiz’s claims, Ms. Grim stated that the two levies were supported by the Lucas County Democratic Party and were not opposed by any elected Democrat, to her knowledge. She does not feel that her ads are unfair or misleading.

“These are votes that were cast...[Mr. Ortiz] voted against the Democratic Party, organized labor for critical services that would have laid off 300 firefighters, that would have sent our road repairs back decades, so it would have been very catastrophic for the city,” she said. “We would have had a hard time recovering if those two measures hadn’t passed.”

The two candidates have a recent history of working together. Mr. Ortiz campaigned for Ms. Grim last year after his campaign for city council was unsuccessful.

The winner of the Democratic Aug. 2 primary will face the winner of the Republican primary between candidates Wendi Hendricks and Kristi Kille in the Nov. 8 general election. The district includes areas of West and southwest Toledo, the Old West End, and the village of Ottawa Hills.