ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Councilwoman Guardado Hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway on July 30

Phoenix, Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HudEk_0gs3lvC900

​Councilwoman Betty Guardado is excited to invite families to the second annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, July 30th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Family Fields of Phoenix.

This year, in addition to providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, the Councilwoman's office will also provide gift cards for uniforms and other necessities. There will also be food trucks, children’s activities, live music, and fun giveaways.

Please invite your family and friends who could use a little help getting ready for the upcoming school year!

When: July 30, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix

Entrance: 51st Avenue and West Whitton Avenue

Parking: 3600 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

More Information: Contact the District 5 Team at 602-262-7446 or Council.District.5@phoenix.gov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18U74M_0gs3lvC900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afxDg_0gs3lvC900

Comments / 0

Related
themesatribune.com

Council greenlights Superstition Springs shelter

Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Back To School#American#Councilwoman
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert students return back to school with new safety systems

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an anxious day for many parents in Gilbert as thousands of students returned back to the classrooms after a long summer break. Many school districts, including Gilbert Public Schools, are examining their safety procedures after recent school shootings, including the devastating massacre of 21 people killed by a man who entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students between the ages of 7 and 10 died in that incident. In May, Arizona’s Family reported how four counties in the state are in the process of implementing a new school safety emergency response system that will connect law enforcement to the public and allow for faster response times. Now schools closer to the Valley are taking action as well.
GILBERT, AZ
oucampus.org

2461 E Coronado Rd.

Great Older 4 Bed 2 Bath Plus Casita at Thomas & 24th St - This home has a formal living room, separate dining area off kitchen, an Arizona room plus a large bonus room plus 4 bedrooms. Space galore! Kitchen has been updated and has lots of cabinets and counter space plus a farm sink. Tile throughout for easy care. Laundry room inside. There is also a casita at rear of house that's a big studio - large living area, separate bath and kitchen.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix homeless shelter fighting outbreak of COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Downtown Medical Respite Center run by local nonprofit Circle the City is springing into action to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. The virus spread quickly through the shelter for people experiencing homelessness, Circle the City’s Marty Hames said. “We went from two patients being COVID-positive...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert students go back to school with changes in place

Chuck Zerby got a $400 replacement Visa card after the first card mysteriously only had $1.32 on it. Arizona housing director turning to city leaders to combat affordable housing crisis. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The housing director is placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city...
PHOENIX, AZ
wanderwithwonder.com

5 Family-Friendly Staycations in Phoenix

Phoenix resorts offer great deals during the summer for family getaways. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix. Family getaways are something parents and kids look forward to during the summer months. However, not everyone has the time, money, or resources to be able to get out of town. That doesn't mean there aren't great ways to enjoy some family time right in your area with some fantastic staycation opportunities. My family enjoys time away from home together without hitting the road for a long drive or flight. The Valley of the Sun offers many spectacular summer deals for families interested in spending time away from the house. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

As Gilbert schools reopen, security is beefed up

Additional safety measures are in place for students returning to Gilbert Public School campuses this Tuesday as the Texas school massacre in May remain fresh in people’s minds. New this year for students in grades 7-12 is the requirement to wear student ID badges at all times. Each campus...
GILBERT, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Community comes together to save The Grid in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grid is a Mesa destination for gamers, music lovers, and foodies to come together. But the pandemic took a toll on the popular gamer pub, and the business is looking for help in making its rent this upcoming month. “I didn’t want to lose...
fox10phoenix.com

Community Cares: Bidders for Critters Auction at the Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is one of the largest nonprofit zoos in the country, relying largely on donations to care for its animals. The Bidders for Critters Auction is an opportunity for the community to help out, give back, and get behind the scenes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of neglecting dozens of animals at a south Phoenix farm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A south Phoenix man is facing nearly 70 counts of animal cruelty charges after authorities say he was neglecting his 33 livestock animals at his farm. Court documents say Joe Lewis Salazar, 57, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a farm near 16th Street...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Free tuition available for Maricopa County students affected by pandemic

PHOENIX — Local college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are now eligible to receive tuition stipends to enroll in specific programs within Maricopa Community Colleges. The city of Phoenix has allocated $7 million toward helping residents recover from the pandemic's economic ramifications by offering educational opportunities that could...
PHOENIX, AZ
azednews.com

2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America

With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary. To determine where the most...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy