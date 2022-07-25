Councilwoman Guardado Hosts Back to School Backpack Giveaway on July 30

​Councilwoman Betty Guardado is excited to invite families to the second annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, July 30th, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Family Fields of Phoenix.

This year, in addition to providing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies, the Councilwoman's office will also provide gift cards for uniforms and other necessities. There will also be food trucks, children’s activities, live music, and fun giveaways.

Please invite your family and friends who could use a little help getting ready for the upcoming school year!

When: July 30, 2022 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix

Entrance: 51st Avenue and West Whitton Avenue

Parking: 3600 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

More Information: Contact the District 5 Team at 602-262-7446 or Council.District.5@phoenix.gov