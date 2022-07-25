ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Way-too-early Steelers 3-round 2023 NFL mock draft

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Io7gx_0gs3hFhp00

With the start of the 2022 NFL season less than two months away, we decided to do a far-too-early three-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The theme of this move draft are positions the Steelers didn’t adequately address this offseason and will need to commit draft picks to later on.

First round-OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoXrW_0gs3hFhp00

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison has all the markings of the next great Sooner offensive tackle. Excellent length and athleticism with the power leverage to work in any scheme.

Second round-EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdYF3_0gs3hFhp00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is a relentless pass rusher with great burst and violent hands.

Third round-RB Zach Chabonnet, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgQek_0gs3hFhp00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Charbonnet burst on the scene last season and has an impressive mix of size and speed with great vision and a low center of gravity, making him very hard to take down.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Notre Dame Notre Dame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy