Ross – A ATV that was reported possibly stolen was found after deputies noticed the previous call and the individual that was noted in the report. According to the report on 7/26/22 at 4:55 pm, deputies found a red four-wheeler parked at the Huntsman Market that may have come from an earlier report from the 2000 block of the Black run road where the homeowner had reported a red four-wheeler was stolen. Jeremy Steele and possibly another individual were reported took it. Those two people deputies knew already had arrest warrants.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO