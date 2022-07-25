Claudia Roden’s recipe for chicken tray bake with olives and boiled lemon

Chicken tray bake with olives and boiled lemon.

The enticing aromas of mingled garlic, turmeric and ginger here are the same as those that waft over the food stalls every night in Place Djemaa el Fna, the great square in Marrakech that during the day is taken over by Berber musicians, storytellers, comedians, fire eaters and snake charmers.

The sharp lemony flavours of one of the most famous Moroccan tagines work marvellously in this bake. It is very saucy and can be served with plain couscous or with mashed potatoes. It is the kind of easy dish I make when I have many guests.

Serves 8

lemons juice of 2

olive oil 6 tbsp

ground turmeric 1½ tsp

ground ginger 1½ tsp

honey 1½ tbsp

dry white wine 250ml

garlic 1 whole head, cloves chopped

chicken thighs 16, bone in, skin on

capers in brine 120g, drained

pitted green olives 200g

unwaxed boiled lemons 1 large or 2 small (see note below) or preserved lemons, cut into pieces, discarding the pips

coriander 25g bunch, leaves chopped

salt and black pepper

Preheat the oven to 160C fan/gas mark 4.

In a large bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, turmeric, ginger, honey, wine and some salt and pepper, beating well. Add the garlic and turn the chicken pieces in the mixture so that they are well coated.

Arrange the chicken thighs in a large roasting tin or baking dish in which they fit snugly, putting the capers, olives and boiled lemon pieces in between, and pour the liquid contents of the bowl all over. Bake for 1 hour or until the chicken is well browned and cooked through.

Serve sprinkled with chopped coriander.

Note: To make boiled lemons, put whole unwaxed lemons in a pan with water to cover. Put a smaller lid on top to keep them down as they float, and boil for about 30 minutes or until they are very soft when you press them. If you don’t use them right away, drain them and leave to cool. Pack them whole, pressing them into a jar, and cover with olive or sunflower oil. They will last a few weeks in the fridge. You can use them cut into pieces or blended to a paste.

From Med by Claudia Roden (Ebury, £28)