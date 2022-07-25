One person killed, another seriously injured with motorcycle strikes deer in Byron

One person was killed and another seriously injured when a motorcycle struck a deer at 8:16 p.m., Sunday, on Cockram Road, Byron.

Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, 28 of Byron, was pronounced dead at the scene and Leland L. Fuller IV, 30 of Byron, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to State Police, Fuller was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson eastbound on Cockram Road, with Fagundo-Rodriguez as a passenger, when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the motorcycle.

Both occupants were ejected.

The deer was also killed by the collision.

The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating and this is an ongoing investigation.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.