Good Morning Football officially welcomes Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty with a Bulls-like intro

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Good Morning Football has its full new team in place just in time for NFL training camps.

With Kay Adams leaving after an emotional goodbye a couple of months ago and Nate Burleson going to CBS This Morning, the NFL morning show had two chairs to fill: Jamie Erdahl joined the squad on Monday, as did former Titan, Brown, Patriot and Dolphin Jason McCourty, who retired earlier this month to join the show.

So how did they get introduced? Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt did a 1990s Chicago Bulls-like set of intros, and it was fantastic, complete with super-cool lighting:

Exciting stuff!!

