Heat Scorches Northeast & 'Black Panther' Is Back: What You Need2Know

1. HEAT WAVE BAKES NORTHEAST
Tens of millions of Americans sweltered in excessive heat over the weekend, with the Northeast seeing temperatures break record highs. Newark, N.J., hit 102 degrees, a record for the date and the fifth straight day above 100. Records were set in Boston (100 degrees), Philadelphia (99) and Providence, R.I. (98). New York saw one heat-related death. Temps have topped 100 degrees in nine of the past 11 days in Oklahoma. The National Weather Service predicts a similar heat wave will hit the Pacific Northwest later this week with Seattle and other locations expected to see temperatures reach triple digits. NY TIMES “Chilly out there, huh?” is no longer an acceptable summer dad joke. Too hot for humor.
2. WILDFIRE EXPLODES IN CALIFORNIA
The Oak Fire, a wildfire raging in central California outside Yosemite National Park, has burned more than 15,600 acres and forced thousands to evacuate. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County, where more than 6,000 people had to evacuate their homes as the fire was 0% contained as of Sunday, two days after it began. Fire officials reported 10 structures have been destroyed and thousands more remain threatened. The Oak Fire is the county’s third in two weeks as firefighters are still working to contain the nearby Washburn Fire. ABC30
3. BIDEN IMPROVES IN COVID RECOVERY
After testing positive for Covid last Thursday, President Joe Biden “is doing just fine,” according to Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Jha confirmed that Biden contracted the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for 80% of Covid infections. The 79-year-old president continues to experience a sore throat, but his other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably,” according to White House physician Kevin O’Connor. CHEDDAR NEWS One of the worst parts about being president is having to tell the entire world about your body aches.
4. MONKEYPOX NOW A GLOBAL EMERGENCY
The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency as the outbreak has spread to more than 70 countries, with a case count of 16,000. Designating the disease a global emergency may lead to a larger investment in combating monkeypox, but also could lead to a shortage in vaccines that are already scarce. No monkeypox-related deaths have been reported outside of Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo. CHEDDAR NEWS
5. GINNI THOMAS MAY BE SUBPOENAED
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could be forced to testify about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Liz Cheney said she hopes Thomas will voluntarily testify but otherwise the House Jan. 6 committee is “fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” of Thomas, who reportedly sent text messages to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, encouraging him to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Thomas also attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally just before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. THE HILL
6. POPE BEGINS APOLOGY TOUR IN CANADA
Pope Francis arrived in Edmonton, Alberta, for a six-day visit where he will apologize to Indigenous communities for widespread abuse by missionaries at Canadian government-funded Christian boarding schools. Francis will meet today with survivors near the site of a former school, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home, financial reparations and the return of artifacts held by Vatican museums. Francis’ trip will also take him to Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut, a city in Canada’s far north. AP Pope Francis kisses the hand of an Indigenous woman in Edmonton. [AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia]
7. RUSSIA STRIKES AFTER GRAIN AGREEMENT
On Friday, Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allows Ukraine to export its grain, potentially easing the global food shortage. The next morning, however, Russia fired missiles at the key port of Odesa. Despite the attack, the deal is expected to proceed, as Ukraine will move vessels packed with grain out of its ports and through Turkish waters before being delivered around the world. But without an accompanying ceasefire, Ukrainian ships must navigate through a warzone and be susceptible to attacks like the one Saturday. NY TIMES
8. ‘BLACK PANTHER’ SEQUEL UNVEILED
An emotional official teaser for Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther" dropped this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer reveals the return of Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Nakia (Lupia Nyong’o), and introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The star of the franchise’s first installment, Chadwick Boseman, died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, so the question remains: Who will replace the Black Panther to lead Wakanda? SDCC 2022 dropped a slew of big announcements. Check them out: CHEDDAR NEWS [Giphy]
9. THE SILVER LINING OF SHARK ATTACKS
Since June, there have been six shark attacks — none fatal — in the waters off Long Island, New York. While it’s left swimmers nervous, it’s left conservationists optimistic, as they say the increased sightings represent progress in restoring shark populations, which plunged in the 1950s-1970s amid unregulated fishing. Sharks have rebounded recently due to better protection and improved management of food sources like bunker fish. Of course, with the restoration of shark populations comes safety risks, which Gov. Kathy Hochul is addressing. Cheddar News’ Chloe Aiello took a deep dive into the ways sharks and humans alike are being protected at the beaches of Long Island. CHEDDAR NEWS Play it safe, stay home and watch "Shark Tank" and now "Shark Week" too.
10. FOR YOUR HANGOVER
Yesterday was National Tequila Day, so we understand if you're dragging a little this morning. Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo talked with Patrón’s VP North American marketing, D-J Hageman, about the celebration and how his company is changing the perception that tequila is just a party drink used mostly for shots. He also shared a few recipes if you're looking for a new favorite cocktail. CHEDDAR NEWS
Wendy's Goes 'Emo' in London
: Is anybody telling her it’s just a phase? Fast-food chain Wendy’s has unveiled an "Emo Wendy" logo at a location in London. The logo is on display at a franchise in Camden, a district in north London known as the birthplace of punk rock. INSTAGRAM
