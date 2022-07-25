ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Scorches Northeast & 'Black Panther' Is Back: What You Need2Know

 July 25, 2022

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, July 25, 2022:

1. HEAT WAVE BAKES NORTHEAST

Tens of millions of Americans sweltered in excessive heat over the weekend, with the Northeast seeing temperatures break record highs. Newark, N.J., hit 102 degrees, a record for the date and the fifth straight day above 100. Records were set in Boston (100 degrees), Philadelphia (99) and Providence, R.I. (98). New York saw one heat-related death. Temps have topped 100 degrees in nine of the past 11 days in Oklahoma. The National Weather Service predicts a similar heat wave will hit the Pacific Northwest later this week with Seattle and other locations expected to see temperatures reach triple digits.
NY TIMES “Chilly out there, huh?” is no longer an acceptable summer dad joke. Too hot for humor.

2. WILDFIRE EXPLODES IN CALIFORNIA

The Oak Fire, a wildfire raging in central California outside Yosemite National Park, has burned more than 15,600 acres and forced thousands to evacuate. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County, where more than 6,000 people had to evacuate their homes as the fire was 0% contained as of Sunday, two days after it began. Fire officials reported 10 structures have been destroyed and thousands more remain threatened. The Oak Fire is the county’s third in two weeks as firefighters are still working to contain the nearby Washburn Fire. ABC30

3. BIDEN IMPROVES IN COVID RECOVERY

After testing positive for Covid last Thursday, President Joe Biden “is doing just fine,” according to Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. Jha confirmed that Biden contracted the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant, which now accounts for 80% of Covid infections. The 79-year-old president continues to experience a sore throat, but his other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably,” according to White House physician Kevin O’Connor. CHEDDAR NEWS
One of the worst parts about being president is having to tell the entire world about your body aches.

4. MONKEYPOX NOW A GLOBAL EMERGENCY

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency as the outbreak has spread to more than 70 countries, with a case count of 16,000. Designating the disease a global emergency may lead to a larger investment in combating monkeypox, but also could lead to a shortage in vaccines that are already scarce. No monkeypox-related deaths have been reported outside of Africa, where a more dangerous version of the virus is spreading, mainly in Nigeria and Congo.
CHEDDAR NEWS

5. GINNI THOMAS MAY BE SUBPOENAED

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could be forced to testify about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Rep. Liz Cheney said she hopes Thomas will voluntarily testify but otherwise the House Jan. 6 committee is “fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” of Thomas, who reportedly sent text messages to former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, encouraging him to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Thomas also attended Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally just before the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. THE HILL

6. POPE BEGINS APOLOGY TOUR IN CANADA

Pope Francis arrived in Edmonton, Alberta, for a six-day visit where he will apologize to Indigenous communities for widespread abuse by missionaries at Canadian government-funded Christian boarding schools. Francis will meet today with survivors near the site of a former school, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Indigenous groups are seeking access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home, financial reparations and the return of artifacts held by Vatican museums. Francis’ trip will also take him to Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut, a city in Canada’s far north.
Pope Francis kisses the hand of an Indigenous woman in Edmonton. [AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia]

7. RUSSIA STRIKES AFTER GRAIN AGREEMENT

On Friday, Russia agreed to a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allows Ukraine to export its grain, potentially easing the global food shortage. The next morning, however, Russia fired missiles at the key port of Odesa. Despite the attack, the deal is expected to proceed, as Ukraine will move vessels packed with grain out of its ports and through Turkish waters before being delivered around the world. But without an accompanying ceasefire, Ukrainian ships must navigate through a warzone and be susceptible to attacks like the one Saturday.
NY TIMES

8. ‘BLACK PANTHER’ SEQUEL UNVEILED

An emotional official teaser for Marvel's sequel to "Black Panther" dropped this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer reveals the return of Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and Nakia (Lupia Nyong’o), and introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta). The star of the franchise’s first installment, Chadwick Boseman, died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, so the question remains: Who will replace the Black Panther to lead Wakanda? SDCC 2022 dropped a slew of big announcements. Check them out: CHEDDAR NEWS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrPIb_0gs3B6d900
[Giphy]

9. THE SILVER LINING OF SHARK ATTACKS

Since June, there have been six shark attacks — none fatal — in the waters off Long Island, New York. While it’s left swimmers nervous, it’s left conservationists optimistic, as they say the increased sightings represent progress in restoring shark populations, which plunged in the 1950s-1970s amid unregulated fishing. Sharks have rebounded recently due to better protection and improved management of food sources like bunker fish. Of course, with the restoration of shark populations comes safety risks, which Gov. Kathy Hochul is addressing. Cheddar News’ Chloe Aiello took a deep dive into the ways sharks and humans alike are being protected at the beaches of Long Island. CHEDDAR NEWS Play it safe, stay home and watch "Shark Tank" and now "Shark Week" too.

10. FOR YOUR HANGOVER

Yesterday was National Tequila Day, so we understand if you're dragging a little this morning. Cheddar News’ Michelle Castillo talked with Patrón’s VP North American marketing, D-J Hageman, about the celebration and how his company is changing the perception that tequila is just a party drink used mostly for shots. He also shared a few recipes if you're looking for a new favorite cocktail. CHEDDAR NEWS

YOU DON'T SEE THAT EVERY DAY:
Wendy's Goes 'Emo' in London

@cheddar : Is anybody telling her it’s just a phase? Fast-food chain Wendy’s has unveiled an "Emo Wendy" logo at a location in London. The logo is on display at a franchise in Camden, a district in north London known as the birthplace of punk rock. INSTAGRAM "

Historic Rate Hike & Manchin Backs Climate Plan: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, July 28, 2022:1. BACK-TO-BACK MEGA RATE HIKESThe Federal Reserve announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate increases since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25% and 2.5%. This is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. The Fed meets three more times this year, and additional rate hikes are...
Trump’s Capital Address & Alphabet’s Not-So-Bad Q2: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Wednesday, July 27, 2022:1. TRUMP SPEAKS IN RETURN TO WASHINGTONIn his first post-presidency visit to Washington, D.C., former President Donald Trump delivered a speech on a variety of issues including crime, transgender women playing on women’s sports teams, puberty blockers for children and border security, and he reiterated his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. There was some speculation that Trump would declare his candidacy for reelection in 2024, and while he didn’t do that, he hinted that an announcement...
Trump Returns to Washington & Tech Earnings Week: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, July 26, 2022:1. TRUMP BACK IN WASHINGTON TODAYDonald Trump will make his first post-presidency visit to Washington, D.C., today to deliver the keynote address at the America First Agenda Summit. Some Republicans told Politico they hope Trump’s speech mirrors the summit’s policy priorities, which include "lowering energy and gasoline prices, combating historic inflation, giving parents more control of their children's education, fighting crime in our cities, and securing the border." As rumblings about Trump’s decision to run in 2024 grow, and the House...
Fed Commits to Biggest Back-to-Back Rate Hikes Since 1980s

The Federal Reserve has announced its biggest back-to-back interest rate hike since the 1980s. For the second time this year, the Fed tacked 75 basis points onto its benchmark rate, raising the target range to between 2.25 and 2.50 percent. This is the threshold for what is considered "neutral" monetary policy, and any future hikes will now be considered restrictive.In other words, this is arguably a watershed moment for the Fed in its fight to bring down inflation, and economists and investors are bracing for what comes next. There are three more Fed meetings scheduled for this year, and projections show...
Tesla Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joined Closing Bell's Kristen Scholer to discuss Tesla's Q2 results, as the EV maker looks to hit its 2022 delivery target despite multiple shutdowns at its Shanghai factory.
CHIPS Act to Encourage Semiconductor Production in the U.S. Passes in the Senate

The Senate on Wednesday passed a historic bipartisan bill to expand the domestic semiconductor industry amid a worldwide shortage of the crucial computer part. The legislation became a political football in recent years despite widespread agreement among lawmakers that America's reliance on foreign manufacturers had contributed to a shortage of chips that slowed production across industries, particularly for automobile and electronics firms. One major theme among supporters was the need to compete with China for high-tech production — though China remains a smaller player compared to other Asian nations such as South Korea and Taiwan. As the Congressional Research Service noted, nearly...
Trump Returns to DC for Remarks at America First Agenda Summit

"Former President Donald Trump will make his first post-presidency visit to Washington, DC, on Tuesday to deliver the keynote address at the America First Agenda Summit.His remarks will come on the second day of the two-day summit, hosted by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a think tank founded and run by former Trump administration officials.Trump's first trip to the nation's capital since the end of his term in early 2021 will reunite him with several alumni of his administration at AFPI, including eight Cabinet-level officials and multiple former senior White House officials."It wasn't that long ago that America was...
Robotaxi startup ‘Cruise’ begins mapping streets of Dubai

Autonomous vehicle startup Cruise has begun mapping out the streets of Dubai ahead of the planned 2023 launch of its robotaxis in the United Arab Emirates city. Cruise, which is backed by GM, sent two cars to fully chart Dubai after a recent AV launch in San Francisco. But are these driverless cabs safe? “Would I get into a robotaxi? I will! I do trust it,” said Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo, who noted that the move is part of a greater trend toward autonomous vehicles where Cruise faces stiff competition from Google and Amazon.
Fed Meeting Spurs Speculation About Rate Hikes, Recession Odds

"The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets the central bank's benchmark interest rate, is readying to meet this week, and the financial world is abuzz with speculation about how far the nation's top bankers will go to bring down inflation. Up for debate is whether the Fed will tack on another 75 basis point hike (that's finance-speak for three-quarters of a percentage point), as many analysts are predicting, or if it will pull back to a smaller 50 basis point hike. For some quick background, the current Federal Funds target rate is between 1.50  and 1.75 percent. That comes after...
BUSINESS
Inflation Dents Walmart Profits as Economy Moves From 'Shortage to Surplus'

Historically high inflation is changing how consumers spend their money, and now it's cutting into the bottom line of the country's biggest retailer.  On Tuesday, Walmart lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter, blaming the fact that customers are spending more on lower-margin consumables such as food and fuel, and less on higher-margin durable goods such as furniture, electronics, and apparel. "Food inflation is double digits and higher than at the end of Q1," Walmart said in a news release. "This is affecting customers' ability to spend on general merchandise categories and requiring more markdowns to move through the inventory, particularly...
Rare 1952 Mickey Mantle Baseball Card Expected to Break Record at Auction

A rare, nearly mint 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card is going for millions on the auction block. Heritage Auctions only listed the card this week, already garnering a bid of more than $5 million dollars with it set to be on the auction block for at least another 30 days. The card could break the auction record as consignment experts at Heritage Auctions estimate its value to be $10 million. Currently, a 1909 Honus Wagner card holds the auction record with a staggering $6.6 million sale in 2021. Mantle held the previous title with another 1952 Topps card that sold...
In Entertainment: ‘Nope’ Wins Box Office, Ye Drops in on Rolling Loud & More

Cheddar News’ Baker Machado and Hena Doba recap the top headlines in entertainment. Jordan Peele’s "Nope" won at the box office over the weekend, with "Top Gun: Maverick" still rounding out the top five films. Also, Keke Palmer addressed the Twitter debate on colorism in Hollywood after fans compared Zendaya’s career to her's, and Kid Cudi and Ye have two very different experiences at Rolling Loud.
Big Tech Earnings This Week Could Predict Our Economic Future

It’s a big week for the tech industry, with Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Apple reporting their latest quarterly earnings.So what’s new with Google? Will Facebook raise new issues? Has the supply chain affected Amazon and Apple? Here are three things we’re looking for that are sure to move markets, spark conversations, and give us insight into what our economy may look like for the rest of the year.Digital Advertising & Macroeconomic IssuesShifting marketing budgets tell more of a story than just the state of the advertising industry. They can be a bellwether for how much brands think consumers are willing...
Cannabis Laws Under the Microscope at Hearing on Marijuana and Social Justice

Today in America more than three dozen states allow marijuana use. Three of the five last presidents have spoken openly of their own cannabis use. Yet it is still illegal at the federal level. Tuesday on Capitol Hill a Senate subcommittee took on the status quo, which appears out of line with the sentiment of the vast majority of Americans, to address current cannabis laws and the effects they have had on Americans, particularly people of color.“I called this hearing really to talk about a festering injustice that continues in our nation that I believe has to be addressed, an...
Focus on Auto Industry Revs Up Ahead of Earnings From GM, Ford

General Motors and Ford will report earnings this week as both U.S. automakers are making significant shifts toward electric vehicles in the face of inflation, high energy prices, supply chain issues and ongoing recession fears. Garrett Nelson, senior analyst and vice president of equity research at CFRA Research, doesn’t foresee major changes to the 2022 guidance at either manufacturer. “So, beyond that, it's going to be any new developments related to their electric vehicle development … that's what investors will be focusing on,” Nelson said. This trend comes amid rising car prices in the U.S. — Nelson says the average cost for a new car has hit $48,000.
Meta Cuts Spending and Hiring Ahead of Advertising Slowdown

Ahead of brands slowing down their marketing spending, Meta is warning that it will be cutting back to prepare for tough times."We have reduced our hiring and overall expense growth plans this year to account for the more challenging operating environment while continuing to direct resources toward our company priorities," the company noted in an earnings release.Meta recorded its first revenue rate drop in the company's history when it reported its latest earnings on Wednesday. Revenue for the quarter was $28.8 billion, marking a 1 percent decline year-over-year. Refinitiv analysts were expecting $28.9 billion. Earnings per share came in at...
