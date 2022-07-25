Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved,' doctor says

President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms are "almost completely resolved," his physician said on Monday.

Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter released by the White House that Biden was only noting "some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness."

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent in room air. His lungs remain clear," O'Connor added.

Biden on Sunday night also completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid, the COVID-19 treatment he's been taking since he tested positive for the virus on Thursday. The president is believed to have contracted the BA.5 subvariant, which has shown increased resistance to vaccines than previous COVID strains.

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, on July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. Evan Vucci/AP

"I still have a little bit of a sore throat and a little bit of a cough but it's changing significantly. It's now up in the upper part of my throat. Actually, it’s more around my nose than anywhere else. But [they] tell me that's par for the course," Biden told reporters later Monday, adding that he also had two full nights of sleep. "And I think I'm on my way to full total recovery. God willing."

On Monday, Biden also tweeted a picture of him with his dog, Commander, saying he "took some calls this morning with man's best co-worker."

Prior to Monday, his symptoms had included a runny nose, cough, sore throat, a slight fever and body aches. He had also been using an albuterol inhaler for a cough, but O'Connor's Monday letter did not mention that.

Biden is fully vaccinated and double-boosted, though at 79 years old, he's considered to be in a high-risk age group for severe infection.

The White House has said that 17 people are considered close contacts of the president, though no other positive tests from the administration have been reported as of Monday morning.

Biden will continue working from the White House residence until he tests negative, though he told reporters he hopes to return to work in-person "by the end of this week." He had to cancel trips to Pennsylvania and Florida after contracting the virus.

ABC News' Karen Travers contributed to this report.