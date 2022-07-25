ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip-Hop Preacher Robbed While Preaching During Sunday Service Livestream

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlashy New York preacher, recently linked to multiple A-list rappers and Mayor Eric Adams,...

bkreader.com

Comments / 17

Aadrii Foster
2d ago

This guy perpetrating as a man of GOD will have to stand before The Father & answer for his shameful behavior. No REAL vessel of the LORD would be into such extravagance & living luxuriously w/designer clothes & such! A true & sincere love for GOD & a proper relationship w/HIM would compel this fraud to have a helpful & giving spirit where he would not even entertain such foolishness bc his mission would be bringing souls to GOD & doing good deeds for those whom need help.

Reply(2)
6
Alex Walker
2d ago

That seems kinda suspicious it's something there don't know what the only robbed him and his wife not the congregation and the story he told on the internet seems he knows more than he's saying

Reply(2)
4
 

Complex

50 Cent Reacts to Bishop Being Robbed During Church Service Livestream

50 Cent reacted to a recent video of Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead being robbed of roughly $1 million in jewelry during his church service livestream this week. “Mean while back in New York, they robbing the church while it’s in service. 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF,” 50 captioned his IG post of the footage of the robbery.
PIX11

NYC fare beaters bleeding the MTA, data shows

NEW YORK (PIX11) —-As New York City transit crimes continue to climb, fare evasion is costing the city some serious cash, officials said.   In just the first three months of this year, the MTA has lost $62 million in revenue from turnstile jumpers and an additional $57 million from passengers taking free bus rides, […]
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Man Sentenced to 18 yrs for Drive-by Shooting

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Steven Bynum was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possessing, brandishing, and shooting a firearm in furtherance of a drug distribution conspiracy. On September 10, 2017, Bynum shot a handgun into a group of people, wounding a pregnant innocent bystander. Bynum plead...
BROOKLYN, NY

