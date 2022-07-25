Man critically injured in Brooklyn stabbing at gas station: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a reported carjacking that took place on Amboy Road in Tottenville Tuesday afternoon. The alleged incident took place at Valley Gas Co., located at 6937 Amboy Road, at around 12:40 p.m., according to a NYPD spokesperson. A 29-year-old male victim told police...
NEW YORK -- A teenage suspect is now in custody in the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Justin Streeter last week in Harlem. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, investigators believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity. Police said the 17-year-old suspect turned himself in Monday, accompanied by his...
NEW YORK, NY – Two juveniles were shot in a drive-by shooting on Monday outside the Bronx Regional High School in New York City. The New York City Police Department said multiple shots were fired at an individual in the vicinity. The occupants of the dark-colored sedan yelled at...
NEW YORK, NY – A 24-year-old man was struck with brass knuckles and robbed last Wednesday inside the 42nd Street and 7th Avenue subway station. The incident happened at 1:33 pm on the Mezzanine level of the 42nd St. and 7th Ave. station, according to the New York City Police Department.
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are still on the hunt for the armed robbers who allegedly stole $1 million in jewelry from a bishop and his wife during a church service in Brooklyn, officials said. The NYPD on Wednesday released new video of the masked suspects — dressed head-to-toe in black — as they entered […]
Mayor Eric Adams again rebuked the New York City criminal justice system Tuesday after a teenager who engaged in a brutal fight with an NYPD officer inside the subway system was apparently set free. A viral video of the hard-to-watch brawl between the teen and a transit officer made the...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fight between two NYPD officers and two teenagers in an East Harlem subway station on Saturday was caught on camera. Police said the incident began when a 16-year-old boy jumped a turnstile at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station and two officers approached him and a 16-year-old girl, who allegedly ducked under a turnstile.
Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Steven Bynum was sentenced to 18 years in prison for possessing, brandishing, and shooting a firearm in furtherance of a drug distribution conspiracy. On September 10, 2017, Bynum shot a handgun into a group of people, wounding a pregnant innocent bystander. Bynum plead...
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the victims of the basketball court shooting were a 16-year-old boy and a second male of an unspecified age. But authorities later said that the second victim in addition to the teenage boy was a 12-year-old girl. This story has been updated to reflect that. More information on that […]
Comments / 1