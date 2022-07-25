Man critically injured in Brooklyn stabbing at gas station: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A crook swiped an off-duty NYPD officer’s gun and wallet early Wednesday in Hunts Point, according to authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near Garrison Avenue and Barretto Street around 12:30 a.m. when a man walked up to him, forcibly grabbed his service weapon and wallet, […]

BRONX, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO