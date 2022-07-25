Bill sign OL Jordan Simmons

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons, 28, began his career with the Raiders, signing with them as a UDFA in 2017. It was with the Seahawks the following year that he made his debut, however, starting three of the six games he appeared in. The USC product missed all of 2019 due to injury, but Seattle kept him in the fold for the 2020 season, in which he played in 14 contests (six starts).

Last season, the six-foot-four, 339-pounder returned to the Raiders, eyeing a 53-man roster spot while on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He ended playing just 40 total snaps across five games, though, so it comes as little surprise that Vegas has moved on from him. Simmons’ career-best PFF grade is 58.7, which he set in 2018.

In Buffalo, he will provide insurance along the interior of the line, something the Bills now need after projected starting left guard Rodger Saffold was placed on the NFI list as a result of injuries suffered in a car crash. The team worked out Jamil Demby yesterday (Twitter link via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network), but is now turning its attention to Simmons. It is unclear at this point how long Saffold will be sidelined for, so at this point Simmons simply represents a depth addition for training camp.