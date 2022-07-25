ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona governor's primary sets up another GOP split as Trump, Pence back dueling candidates

By Libby Cathey
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264JKi_0gs2aeG000
Former President Donald Trump embraces Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake at a "Save America" rally in support of GOP candidates in Prescott Valley, Ariz., July 22, 2022. Mario Tama/Getty Images

PHOENIX -- Ahead of Arizona's Aug. 2 primary, Republican voters in the battleground state say they remain torn over former President Donald Trump's place in the party -- as he and his estranged former Vice President Mike Pence support dueling candidates in the GOP governor's race.

At a banquet-style event in Peoria on Friday with roughly 350 guests, Pence joined a term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP secretary of state candidate Beau Lane to support gubernatorial hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson, a wealthy donor and former member of the Arizona Board of Regents widely seen as the establishment candidate.

On the heels of another prime-time Jan. 6 hearing, Pence only mentioned Trump once in his 21-minute speech to tout their accomplishments -- careful not to break fully from the former president in public but taking a quick swipe at Trump's chosen candidate, Kari Lake, saying, "There are those who want to make this election about the past."

That day, at a rally across the state, Trump, alongside Lake, a former TV journalist-turned-"Ultra MAGA mom," called President Joe Biden's victory "illegitimate" and likened the former president to "Superman" before an energized crowd of thousands.

In interviews with ABC News, voters at a Lake town hall on Saturday expressed frustration with Pence for supporting Robson and for fulfilling his constitutional duty to certify the 2020 presidential election.

"To me, it just reiterated my disappointment in Pence," said LeAnna Perez, a teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students from Louisiana who moved to Arizona in February and will be voting in her first election in the state next week. "I'm done with Mike Pence. He's proving who he truly is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KwgRq_0gs2aeG000
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karin Taylor Robson (center) is joined by Karen Pence, Left, former Vice-President Mike Pence at an election campaign event in Peoria, Ariz., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Libby Cathey/ABC News

A half-dozen Republicans in Arizona told ABC News that while they support Trump's "America First" policies, they are split on whether he is the right person to deliver them in an already polarized political climate.

"Whoever he is sponsoring is going to have a hard time in the primary and in the general election," said Anastasia Keller, a lifelong Republican, Arizonan and small business owner who supported Trump in 2020.

Keller added that she had relatives break off from him: "They really liked Trump and what he stood for, some of the things that he accomplished, but the mean tweets and the overall attitude -- I just don't think that he can bring the country together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uii5F_0gs2aeG000
Anastasia Keller attends at event for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson in Peoria, Ariz., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Libby Cathey/ABC News

Pence, formerly Trump's loyal No. 2, has become one of the most prominent GOP politicians with a contrasting style -- endorsing a range of local candidates even against the Trump-endorsed picks, as he did when he stumped for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp over primary challenger David Perdue.

Lake is the odds-on favorite for the gubernatorial nod, but Robson has seen a surge in polling in recent weeks with former Arizona Rep. Matt Salmon dropping out of the race to back her and blast Lake. But Lake would face an uphill battle in the general election in a state that has shifted blue, with the likely Democratic nominee, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, singling out Lake over Robson in most of her attack ads.

John Mendibles, the executive director of Arizona's League of Veterans who is supporting Robson, told ABC News that Republicans "want level heads. We don't want no more craziness."

"We've got enough of that. That's behind us," Mendibles said, holding a Robson sign for the camera. "This is 2022; 2024 is coming."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPeZF_0gs2aeG000
Vice President Mike Pence stands before Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, obtained exclusively by ABC News The White House

One outside strategist in the Arizona governor's race argued that Trump's brand in the state was tarnished given Democrats' victories in the state in 2018 and 2020.

"Kari Lake embodies the Trump experience. ... She has taken the Trump playbook and [tried] to replicate what Trump did nationally in Arizona," said GOP strategist and lifelong Arizonan Barrett Marson. "But Trump lost in 2020 in Arizona."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1xlk_0gs2aeG000
Campaign posters are displayed ahead of Arizona's primary election in Sedona, Ariz., July 23, 2022. Mario Tama/Getty Images

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, nearly half (49%) of Republicans said they wanted Trump to seek a second term. But the other half of those surveyed told the Times that they wanted someone else to get the Republican nomination in 2024 and 16% of GOP voters said they would never vote for Trump.

Voters at Lake's event over the weekend said they would back Trump in 2024 -- but also praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is at 25% among GOP primary voters, according to the Times poll.

MORE: Pence, defending his actions on Jan. 6, rebukes Trump as 'wrong'

Jason J. Baker, who works for DoorDash and a Christian film company, said Trump has his vote "unless there's a candidate that just blows him away."

"It would be kind of close for me, because I'm a huge supporter of Gov. DeSantis, and if [South Dakota] Gov. Kristi Noem was to ever run, she'd pretty much have my vote from the announcement," Sanchez said.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Arizona’s ‘fake elector’ plot focus of federal criminal investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The event was dubbed on social media as “The Signing” -- 11 Arizona Republicans gathered around a table in December 2020 to put forth a so-called fake set of electors stating Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes. Events surrounding “The Signing” have now turned into a focus of a federal investigation, according to grand jury subpoenas issued to two state senators.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane

After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARANA, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
David Perdue
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Click10.com

Political signs targeted in South Florida as election season heats up

DAVIE, Fla. – It seems every political season is more tense than the last. Campaign signs are everywhere, and some people go too far when seeing signs for politicians and candidates they don’t agree with. “She knew we had cameras because the light turned on,” remembered Angel Ortiz....
DAVIE, FL
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Accuses Karrin Taylor Robson of Tricking ‘a Record’ 1,200 Plus Mostly Elderly People into Donations, Including Autorenewals

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is leading the GOP primary race, accused opponent Karrin Taylor Robson of tricking elderly Arizonans into donating to her campaign by pretending the money would go for “Trump, Truth Social & the Wall.” She also accused the mostly self-funded candidate, who is the other main contestant left in the primary, of fooling donors into committing to automatically renewing their donations each month.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Gop
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Grills the University of Arizona After Refusal to Release Public Records of ‘Bias Reporting’ on Campus

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute this week contacted the University of Arizona (UA), demanding it grants a reporter’s public record request for copies of complaints filed under UA’s Bias Education & Support Team (BEST). “College campuses should be places of free and open exchange, where students can respectfully discuss...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Debbie Lesko Requests Department of Energy Change Energy Efficiency Requirements Deadline to Ease Burdens for Arizona Builders

Arizona Representative Debbie Lesko (R-AZ-08) recently sent a letter to the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, requesting she delay the deadline for implementing minimum efficiency performance requirements for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) in the south to give Arizona builders a buffer period. “The Biden Administration has instituted...
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. public worker pension fund suffers through another rough quarter as losses widen

Heavy losses in capital markets worldwide delivered another blow to New Jersey’s public worker pension fund, which lost more than $3 billion on investments in April and May. The fund’s total market value dropped to $91.5 billion as of May 31 after rising to nearly $100 billion by the end of 2021, according to a state Division of Investment report released Wednesday. That amounted to a loss of more than 6% this year through the end May after a decline of nearly $3 billion on investments in the first quarter.
ECONOMY
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Launches Year 3 of Charge Up New Jersey Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, Unveils New Residential EV Charger Program

Governor Phil Murphy today announced the launch of Year Three of the State’s popular Charge Up New Jersey electric vehicle (EV) incentive program and also unveiled the State’s new residential EV charger program. Both the Charge-Up New Jersey Program and the Residential Charger Program are key parts of the landmark electric vehicle legislation signed into law by the Governor two years ago. Further, the State released the names of the newest grantees and launched the next application window for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ (NJBPU) three other EV incentive programs.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
12 News

3 dead after crash on I-40 in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle collision occurred along Interstate 40 in northern Arizona. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the collision involved a passenger car and two semi-trucks. All the occupants in the passenger car had to be extricated from the vehicle, DPS said.
WILLIAMS, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona monsoon rains bring out scorpions: How to prevent, treat stings

PHOENIX - The monsoon rains are bringing out all kinds of critters - and that includes scorpions. Residents can take the following steps to avoid getting stung if they know scorpions are lurking in their area:. Call local pest control. Examine any potential entry points for the critters. Put beds...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Flash flood in Oro Valley results in road closure

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch in Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona to Tuesday. Heavy runoff from the Catalina mountains went into Cañada Del Oro wash closing down Overton road. With monsoon storms expecting to pick up, areas...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for July 27th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

758K+
Followers
167K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy