Prince Harry scores victory in fight to keep UK security for his family

By Katie Kindelan
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry has scored an early victory in his legal battle to ensure he and his family are protected by security when they are in the U.K. A judge in London ruled Friday that the Duke of Sussex's case can go to the High Court in London, meaning Harry, sixth in...

Anne Kearsing
3d ago

Not sure why they need it, they don't even like the UK now do they. No duties, no security needed!!!

