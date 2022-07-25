Portland officer fatally shoots suspect in Centennial Neigh.

Alleged domestic violence incident in early morning Sunday hours leads to gunfire exchange.

An armed suspect in an alleged domestic violence incident was shot and killed by a Portland Police officer during an incident in the Centennial neighborhood.

Just after midnight Sunday, July 24, officers from the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct responded to the area of Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street on reports of a man and woman physically fighting.

According to the police, while attempting to arrest the man, a shot was fired by the suspect, resulting in return fire from an officer. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Portland identified the officer as Mina Cavalli-Singer, who has been with the bureau for 5 years.

"I'm glad our officers are okay, and this highlights how dangerous this job can be," said Chief Lovell, who responded to the scene.

The Portland Police Homicide Unit is investigating. If anyone has information about the incident contact Detective Stephen Gandy at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Detective Anthony Merrill at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and reference case number 22-197823.

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau is conducting an internal review of the incident, including initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post shooting actions. The case will go before the Police Review Board that is composed of community members, Bureau members, and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

The investigative files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on the Bureau's Open Data page once the investigation and review is complete. Past officer shootings can be found online at portlandoregon.gov/police/76940