ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Cleveland.com releases annual Big Ten media poll. Where’s Michigan?

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dbu7H_0gs27s0S00

Michigan football is coming off of its best season since 1997, and its first Big Ten win since 2004. Certainly, that’s given the Wolverines a little cache and recency bias, suggesting that the maize and blue will run it back and win another title, right?

In the eyes of the media, no, not a chance.

In the annual Cleveland.com media poll, which is in its 12th year and surveys 36 members of the media, Ohio State unanimously was picked to win the Big Ten East and the Big Ten Championship in 2022, despite the Wolverines having won the prize a year ago. Michigan got exactly zero first place votes as the Buckeyes got all of them for the East division.

Here is the result of said poll:

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Ohio State over Wisconsin (31)

Ohio State over Iowa (3)

Ohio State over Minnesota (2)

OTHER POLL NOTES

• There is little consensus behind Wisconsin in the West, as every team received a vote to finish as high as third

In fairness to the voters, Michigan has been picked to win the conference twice in recent memory — 2012 and 2019 — and failed both times. On the other hand, Ohio State has been picked to win the conference in the last three polls, but obviously was incapable in 2021. The Cleveland.com poll has a 3-8 record thus far in accurately predicting the Big Ten winner. It has picked Ohio State to win the conference seven times, and was accurate on that count just thrice.

We’ll see if that trend continues or not this coming season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Cleveland Com#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy