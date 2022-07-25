Paul Finebaum predicts which teams the SEC should add in further conference expansion

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Paul Finebaum has some ideas of where the SEC should turn next in conference expansion.

While the conference has stated that their doors may be closed, things could always change if the right programs become willing to join. Speaking with Greg McElroy, Finebaum predicted which teams the SEC should add in further conference expansion.

“Aside from Notre Dame, I think Clemson today is the most attractive,” stated Finebaum. “But Greg, I was on a show earlier with one of your friends, and he was arguing that USC, because of Lincoln Riley, and Miami because of Mario Cristobal, are so valuable. You’re thinking, neither one may be there in ten years. You can’t just hire a team based on the coach that you have. You have to look a little bit farther down the road. Look how difficult its been to digest Oklahoma and Texas over the last 52 weeks. We’re still not even there yet.

“So you try adding Clemson or North Carolina, or someone like that. What you almost need is a big bang effect, where the whole thing just blows up, and it’s easier to grab than trying to go through the nuances of torches interference.”

Evidently, Paul Finebaum sees some pretty tremendous value in the biggest available brands remaining outside the SEC and Big Ten. In the future, it’ll be interesting to watch whether the conference can land some more valuable programs if the SEC chooses to expand.

Paul Finebaum predicts which conference he expects Notre Dame to land eventually

USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten sent shockwaves throughout college athletics, specifically within football. That, paired with the looming move of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC, has left many wondering what’s next. When it comes to conference realignment, Notre Dame might just be the biggest part of the equation moving forward.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently spoke with Greg McElroy about conference realignment, and he was asked about where Notre Dame will eventually land. Finebaum said that he thinks the Irish will eventually be playing in the Big Ten.

“I think Notre Dame will end up in the Big Ten if they go somewhere because it makes too much sense,” Finebeum said when asked which conference Notre Dame will land. “I don’t know what the history is with Knute Rockne and Fielding Yost and things that happened even before I was born. We’re talking 100 years ago, more than 100 years ago. But it’s time.”