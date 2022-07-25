Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson on watch list for Butkus Award

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia is starting to seem like a little bit like LBU. Roquan Smith won the Butkus Award in 2017. Nakobe Dean did the same in 2021. That’s helping Glenn Schumann recruit the best of ’em at the position. And now, sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who’s expected to take over the role that Dean played in the defense, was included on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Butkus Award on Monday.

Dumas-Johnson didn’t get the most opportunities last season playing behind three future NFL Draft selections, but when he did, he certainly was impressive. Playing in 14 of 15 games as a reserve linebacker and special teams player, Dumas-Johnson finished with 22 total stops including 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He had a memorable interception against UAB, returning it for a touchdown, as well as two quarterback pressures on the year. Dumas-Johnson tied for the team-high in tackles with six stops against Charleston Southern, the game that he got the most playing time in, as well as five tackles including a sack against Missouri. He also had a sack against Georgia Tech.

From everything we heard, both from coaches and players this spring, Dumas-Johnson is taking the challenge of being the next lead linebacker head on. That’s certainly a good sign for Georgia as the Bulldogs do their best to replace not only Nakobe Dean, but also two others from a trio of inside linebackers that were picked in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dumas Johnson is the latest Georgia player to be named to the preseason watch list for his position. Last week, Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers were both included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award as well as their position-specific awards – the Davey O’Brien Award and the John Mackey Award. Bowers was one of three Georgia tight ends along with Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert to be included on the Mackey watch list, also earning a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Sedrick Van Pran earned himself a spot on the Rimington Award watch list too. This week’s watch lists have more of a focus on the defensive side of the football with the Bednarik Award watch list among others being announced.

Full Butkus Award Watch List

Darren Anders, Bowling Greene

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Micah Baskerville, LSU

Seth Benson, Iowa

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Troy Brown, Ole Miss

Ben Bywater, BYU

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Levani Damuni, Stanford

KD Davis, North Texas

Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Justin Flowe, Oregon

Sherrod Greene, South Carolina

Kyle Harmon, San Jose State

Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois

Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Nick Jackson, Virginia

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa

Carl Jones Jr., UCLA

Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Carlton Martial, Troy

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

Jaylen Moody, Alabama

Isaiah Moore, NC State

Dariusn Muasau, UCLA

Donvana Mutin, Houston

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati

Ivan Pace, Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Aubrun

James Patterson, Buffalo

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Luke Reimer, Nebraska

Merlin Robertson, Arizona State

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Isaac Slade-Matautia, SMU

Mariano Sori-Marin, Minnesota

DeAndre Square, Kentucky

Drake Thomas, NC State

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Payton Wilgar, BYU

Dorian William, Tulane

Dee Wingers, TCU