Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson on watch list for Butkus Award
Georgia is starting to seem like a little bit like LBU. Roquan Smith won the Butkus Award in 2017. Nakobe Dean did the same in 2021. That’s helping Glenn Schumann recruit the best of ’em at the position. And now, sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who’s expected to take over the role that Dean played in the defense, was included on the 2022 preseason watch list for the Butkus Award on Monday.
Dumas-Johnson didn’t get the most opportunities last season playing behind three future NFL Draft selections, but when he did, he certainly was impressive. Playing in 14 of 15 games as a reserve linebacker and special teams player, Dumas-Johnson finished with 22 total stops including 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. He had a memorable interception against UAB, returning it for a touchdown, as well as two quarterback pressures on the year. Dumas-Johnson tied for the team-high in tackles with six stops against Charleston Southern, the game that he got the most playing time in, as well as five tackles including a sack against Missouri. He also had a sack against Georgia Tech.
From everything we heard, both from coaches and players this spring, Dumas-Johnson is taking the challenge of being the next lead linebacker head on. That’s certainly a good sign for Georgia as the Bulldogs do their best to replace not only Nakobe Dean, but also two others from a trio of inside linebackers that were picked in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Dumas Johnson is the latest Georgia player to be named to the preseason watch list for his position. Last week, Stetson Bennett and Brock Bowers were both included on the watch list for the Maxwell Award as well as their position-specific awards – the Davey O’Brien Award and the John Mackey Award. Bowers was one of three Georgia tight ends along with Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert to be included on the Mackey watch list, also earning a spot on the Biletnikoff Award watch list. Sedrick Van Pran earned himself a spot on the Rimington Award watch list too. This week’s watch lists have more of a focus on the defensive side of the football with the Bednarik Award watch list among others being announced.
Full Butkus Award Watch List
Darren Anders, Bowling Greene
Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
Micah Baskerville, LSU
Seth Benson, Iowa
JD Bertrand, Notre Dame
Tatum Bethune, Florida State
Troy Brown, Ole Miss
Ben Bywater, BYU
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Levani Damuni, Stanford
KD Davis, North Texas
Mohamoud Diabate, Utah
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Justin Flowe, Oregon
Sherrod Greene, South Carolina
Kyle Harmon, San Jose State
Calvin Hart Jr., Illinois
Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Nick Jackson, Virginia
Jestin Jacobs, Iowa
Carl Jones Jr., UCLA
Mikel Jones, Syracuse
Tyrice Knight, UTEP
Carlton Martial, Troy
Ventrell Miller, Florida
Jackson Mitchell, UConn
Jaylen Moody, Alabama
Isaiah Moore, NC State
Dariusn Muasau, UCLA
Donvana Mutin, Houston
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati
Ivan Pace, Cincinnati
Owen Pappoe, Aubrun
James Patterson, Buffalo
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Luke Reimer, Nebraska
Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
Noah Sewell, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, Clemson
Isaac Slade-Matautia, SMU
Mariano Sori-Marin, Minnesota
DeAndre Square, Kentucky
Drake Thomas, NC State
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
David Ugwoegbu, Oklahoma
Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington
Payton Wilgar, BYU
Dorian William, Tulane
Dee Wingers, TCU
