Texas Football: ESPN releases game-by-game predictions for every Longhorns game in 2022

Brian Bahr / Stringer PhotoG/Getty

ESPN has released game-by-game predictions for every Texas Longhorns game during the 2022 season, based on FPI.

The college football season is a little over a month away, with Week 0 kicking off on August 27, 2022. Texas fans will have to wait until Week 1 to watch their Longhorns play against ULM, though.

2022 is going to be a key season for those Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian, as they try to reach a bowl game again. The talent is clearly there in Austin, but it comes down to whether Texas can put everything together or not, to see if they have a shot at a turnaround season.

ESPN has a tool called the Football Power Index, or FPI. It’s a predictive algorithm that ESPN has used to look at the Texas Longhorns’ 2022 season. If it’s to be believed, then Texas should be in store for a strong season in 2022. The Longhorns actually come into the season ranked seventh in the country by FPI.

For Texas fans, it would be great if ESPN’s predictions for their 2022 season came true.

Predictions for each game on Texas’ schedule

ULM (Home): 9/3 at 8:00 p.m. on Longhorn Network

ESPN FPI win probability 98.9%

Alabama (Home): 9/10 at noon on Fox

ESPN FPI win probability 24.7%

UTSA (Home): 9/17 at 8:00 p.m. on Longhorn Network

ESPN FPI win probability 92.4%

Texas Tech (Away): 9/24 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 75.9%

West Virginia (Home): 10/1 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 88.5%

Oklahoma (Neutral Site): 10/8 (Time TBD) on ABC

ESPN FPI win probability 55.4%

Iowa State (Home): 10/15 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 79.4%

Oklahoma State (Away): 10/22 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 53.1%

Kansas State (Away): 11/5 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 74.4%

TCU (Home): 11/12 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 83.4%

Kansas (Away): 11/19 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 93.6%

Baylor (Home): 11/25 (Time and TV network TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability 73.4%

According to ESPN’s FPI, Texas should be a favorite in every game this season, except for the Alabama game. That’s an 11-1 record and a perfect 9-0 in Big 12 play. If that comes true, it will certainly be a major statement that Texas is back to being an elite in college football and it could even make them a College Football Playoff contender.