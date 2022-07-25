ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who did Kentucky head coach John Calipari watch at Peach Jam?

By Jamie Shaw about 6 hours
Kentucky head coach John Calipari (Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari was front and center the majority of the time in North Augusta, South Carolina. Nike’s Peach Jam brought some of the country’s top talent together to compete under one roof. On3 was also on the sidelines with John Calipari, and here are the players we saw him following at Peach Jam.

Kentucky Commitments at Peach Jam

Five-star SG Robert Dillingham (Team CP3)

Class of 2023

Five-star CG DJ Wagner (NJ Scholars)

Five-star C Aaron Bradshaw (NJ Scholars)

Five-star SF Justin Edwards (Team Final)

Class of 2024

Four-star G Dylan Harper (NY Rens 16u)

Four-star SG Cam Scott (Team United 16u)

Four-star PF Jarin Stevenson (Team United 16u)

Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau (NH Lightning 17u)

Four-star PG Tahaad Pettiford (NH Lightning 17u)

Four-star SF Karter Knox (Florida Rebels 17u)

Class of 2025

NR SF Cooper Flagg (Maine United 15u)

NR F Cameron Boozer (Nightrydas 15u)

NR PG Cadyn Boozer (Nightrydas 15u)

