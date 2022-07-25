Preseason watch list for 2022 Butkus Award revealed

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image

The Butkus Award announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 trophy on Monday. The Butkus Award, honoring the best linebacker in the country, has their eyes on a total of 51 players heading into the season. They will narrow the list to semifinalists and finalists ahead of the

Although none of the 2021 finalist candidates are back for the 2022 season, Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Texas’s DeMarvion Overshown and Oregon’s Noah Sewell were all semifinalists.

Watch lists are also out for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Biletnikoff Award, the Rimington Award, the Jim Thorpe Award and the John Mackey Award.

Check out the full 2022 watch list for the Butkus Award.