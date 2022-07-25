ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Preseason watch list for 2022 Butkus Award revealed

By Nikki Chavanelle about 11 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuRir_0gs22QfH00
Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image

The Butkus Award announced the preseason watch list for the 2022 trophy on Monday. The Butkus Award, honoring the best linebacker in the country, has their eyes on a total of 51 players heading into the season. They will narrow the list to semifinalists and finalists ahead of the

Although none of the 2021 finalist candidates are back for the 2022 season, Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Texas’s DeMarvion Overshown and Oregon’s Noah Sewell were all semifinalists.

Watch lists are also out for the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, the Doak Walker Award, the Biletnikoff Award, the Rimington Award, the Jim Thorpe Award and the John Mackey Award.

Check out the full 2022 watch list for the Butkus Award.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Davey O'brien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jim Thorpe Award#American Football#College Football#The Maxwell Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy