College Sports

Jim Thorpe Award watchlist released for 2022 college football season

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
Photo by Douglas Jones/Getty Images

Every year, the Jim Thorpe award honors the best defensive back in the country. And the watchlist for which DBs could take home the 2022 rendition of the award has been released, including 35 of the premier players in the secondary across the country.

Here’s the full list:

Jim Thorpe Award Watchlist

Jordan Anderson, Bowling Green, Sr.

Jordan Battle, Alabama, Sr.

Cole Bishop, Utah, So.

Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford, Sr.

Julius Brents, Kansas State, Sr.

Davonte Brown, UCF, Jr.

CJ Brown, Northern Illinois, So.

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State, Sr.

Denzel Burke, Ohio State, So.

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, Jr.

Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, Jr.

Xavier Henderson, Michigan State, Sr.

Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State, Jr.

Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh, Jr.

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, Sr.

Dorian Jackson, Western Michigan, Sr.

Quindell Johnson, Memphis, Sr.

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, Jr.

Steven Jones, Jr., Appalachian State, Sr.

Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame, Jr.

Antavious Lane, Georgia State, Jr.

Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas, Sr.

Darrell Luter, Jr., South Alabama, Sr.

Riley Moss, Iowa, Sr.

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, So.

Gervarrius Owens, Houston, Sr.

Clark Phillips III, Utah, So.

Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State, Jr.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia, So.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State, Jr.

JL Skinner, Boise State, Sr.

Cam Smith, South Carolina, Jr.

Christopher Smith, Georgia, Sr.

Evan Williams, Fresno State, Sr.

Rashad Wisdom, UTSA, Sr.

Background on Thorpe watchlist

Here is the process and background on the list from the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association:

“This list includes 35 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university. The preseason watchlist is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the Semifinalists and Finalists lists as the season progresses.”

