Georgia Football: ESPN releases game-by-game predictions for every Bulldogs game in 2022

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
On3.com
 4 days ago
Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Getty Images

The ESPN FPI has gone through all 12 regular season games for Georgia football for this upcoming season, placing a percentage chance for the Dawgs to win each one. No surprises, but UGA is favored in every single game — and by a substantial margin too. Check out below to see just how likely the FPI believes it is that the Bulldogs win each game:

Georgia football schedule

Oregon (home): 9/3 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

ESPN FPI win probability: 91.5%

Samford (home): 9/10 at 4:00 p.m. on SEC Network

ESPN FPI win probability: 99.9%

South Carolina (away): 9/17 at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN

ESPN FPI win probability: 92.1%

Kent State (home): 9/24 at 12:00 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+

ESPN FPI win probability: 99.4%

Missouri (away): 10/1 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 94.1%

Auburn (home): 10/8 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 88.7%

Vanderbilt (home): 10/15 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 99.2%

Florida (home): 10/29 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

ESPN FPI win probability: 90.4%

(home): 11/5 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 92.6%

Mississippi State (away): 11/12 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 85.6%

Kentucky (away): 11/19 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 83.3%

Georgia Tech (home): 11/26 (TBD)

ESPN FPI win probability: 97.7%

So, according to ESPN’s FPI, Georgia has no lower than an 83% chance of winning in every single game. Really, the schedule just isn’t that difficult. The highest predicted chance of losing for Kirby Smart’s club is their late November bout with Kentucky in Lexington.

The ‘Cats were picked second in the East and returned their star quarterback and running back after a 10-win season, so that one is definitely losable. But UGA will still be heavy favorites most likely. Especially if they take care of business in the 10 prior games as expected.

Could be a cake walk to the SEC title game for Georgia. And another chance to make the College Football Playoff and repeat as champions.

Person
Kirby Smart
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Georgia Football
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

