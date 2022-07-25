NC State Newsstand: Preseason all-ACC picks

Grant Gibson was a third-team All-ACC center in 2021 for NC State football. (Photo courtesy NC State)

NC State’s 2022 football season is squarely on the horizon, and there is no shortage of news as we creep closer to that point. As The Wolfpacker continues to cover the home stretch of the offseason, our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.

ACC Media Days wrapped up last week, which mean’s it is just about time for the 2022 college football season. Before NC State‘s fall camp gets underway starting August 3, the league plans to release its preseason all-conference teams this week.

Here is an excerpt from The Wolfpacker’s article ‘The Wolfpacker’s all-ACC selections: offense and player of the year.’

Quarterback: Devin Leary, NC State

I do not care that two all-ACC quarterbacks from last year are returning. This is Devin Leary’s year. After making history with his 35 touchdown, 5 interception year last season, the NC State signal caller returns ready to lead the Wolfpack in a conference stacked with great quarterbacks.

Sam Hartman returns to Wake Forest after finishing second-team all-ACC last year. He will likely be a popular pick for this spot. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong made the third-team last year, but I expect him to take a decent step back this year after the coaching staff overhaul.

The best thing a quarterback can do is win, and I expect Leary to do that more than any other signal caller in the conference this year.

Running back: Sean Tucker, Syracuse and Will Shipley, Clemson

I expect both Will Shipley and Sean Tucker to have big seasons this year. Tucker is not exactly a bold selection, as he ran for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns last year for Syracuse. He will once again be the focal point of that offense and will likely replicate those impressive numbers.

Shipley did not put up the same level of numbers as Tucker, accounting for 855 yards from scrimmage, but he did score 11 touchdowns. Clemson’s offense performed below expectations last year, but I would not be surprised to see them bounce back with Shipley as the focal point of the offense. If that comes to fruition, and the Tigers return to its usual heights, I could see the running back making a conference player of the year case as well.

NC State tweets of the day

NC State made four-star guard Freddie Dilione’s top-10.

The Wolfpack’s current commits are recruiting four-star cornerback Chris Peal.

Check out this catch from three-star defensive back-commit Tamarcus Cooley.

NC State quote of the day

This quote is from The Wolfpacker’s article ‘NC State cornerback Shyheim Battle gives back to Rocky Mount.’

“Rocky Mount is my home town. I love it dearly. This place made me who I am today, and me, being the guy I am, I like giving back to my community. I want to see my community be a better place. I want to be able to come home and see it grow.”

– NC State cornerback Shyheim Battle on hosting a camp in his home city.

