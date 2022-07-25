ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (7/25/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube...

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Raw Return To MSG

Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show. WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of...
AEW Star Reacts To Rhea Ripley – Aalyah Mysterio WWE Raw Segment

Remember when Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) were briefly a couple on WWE TV?. Rhea Ripley, the current real-life girlfriend of Matthews, sure does. On the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode, Ripley crashed a backstage celebration held in honor of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE anniversary. Ripley’s emergence prompted Aalyah to charge toward The Nightmare, leading to a brief confrontation between the two ladies. Ripley would then shove Aalyah, allowing Finn Balor and Damian Priest to blindside the Mysterios and carry out a vicious backstage attack.
Altercation Between Fan and AEW Stars During Rampage Taping

As the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, fans are one of the best aspects of professional wrestling because they can improve a match and help a wrestler overcome challenges. Even though the fans are close to the action, they occasionally intrude too much. Dave Meltzer recapped the Rampage spoilers for this Friday’s...
Spoiler: AEW Star Turns Heel And Joins Stokely Hathaway

Stokely Hathaway has been making some moves since joining AEW in May, managing Jade Cargill and her Baddies while also trying to introduce Leila Grey into the group (with mixed results). Now, this Friday on “AEW Rampage”, fans will be able to see Hathaway add a brand new client to his ensemble.
Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
Kevin Nash Says AEW Seems Dated, “Has a Very WCW Thunder Feel,” Praises Several Stars

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”
Brian Pillman Jr. Confirms He Was Present For Recent Big WWE Moments

WWE’s WrestleMania was not short of memorable moments this year, and Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late Brian Pillman, was present for two big ones. While on “The Universal Wrestling Podcast,” Pillman Jr. reflected on two of the big WWE moments he was present for this past April at WrestleMania 38.
New WWE SummerSlam Match Announced On Raw

As noted, a big emphasis on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” from Madison Square Garden was the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut in WWE. The tribute included a speech from Rey, sending out a heartfelt message to the fans, his family, the late, great Eddie Guerrero, and others that impacted his career along the way. Rey and his son, Dominik, would then wrestle a tag team match against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Again, the outcome would be a positive one for the Guerrero family after a tandem 619 followed by a frog splash a la Eddie Guerrero gave The Mysterios the win.
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Madison Square Garden, and it will be the go-home Raw for the SummerSlam premium live event. Fightful Select reports that WWE had travel set for Edge for Raw tonight, but some elements of his travel had been canceled. It’s not known exactly what that means or if that will affect him being on the show.
Britt Baker Would Love Mixed Tag Match Against Top Pro Wrestling Couple

If there’s one thing Dr. Britt Baker DMD likes, it’s the idea of big matches. In the past, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has expressed her desire to wrestle top stars like disgruntled (and possibly released) WWE star Sasha Banks and even recently released free agent Saraya, fka Paige. And then there’s the possibility of mixed tag matches with Baker’s long-time significant other, fellow AEW star Adam Cole.
AEW Donates $100,000 To Oceana On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has made a $100,000 donation to ocean conservation charity Oceana. During Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the company has donated $100,000 to Oceana to support ocean conservation. You can check out the official announcement below:. AEW ANNOUNCES $100,000 DONATION TO OCEANA...
Chevy Chase, Torrie Wilson, Eric Bischoff, & Others Set For Roast Of Ric Flair

We’ll see the “Roast of Ric Flair” this Friday and we now know some of the names who will be involved. They include Chevy Chase, Eric Bischoff, Diamond Dallas Page, Vickie Guerrero, Torrie Wilson, Brian Knobbs, Lance Armstrong (cyclist), Chael Sonnen (MMA), NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, NFL Hall of Famer Eddie George, NHL Legend Tie Dom, and others.
Road Dogg Says He’s Been ‘Begging’ Tony Khan For A Job With AEW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Road Dogg spoke about how he’s been trying to get a job with AEW after his WWE release, wondering why Tony Khan won’t hire him. Here are highlights:. On his time working backstage in WWE: “For a while there,...
Jeff Jarrett Appears On 7/25 WWE Raw, Keeps Order Between The Usos & The Street Profits

Although he is set to be the special guest referee of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at this Saturday's SummerSlam, Jeff Jarrett brought Christmas early and showed up on the July 25 edition of WWE Raw. Jarrett stopped an argument between The Usos and The Street Profits, reminding them that he will lay down the law when it comes time for their SummerSlam match.
Tony Khan on Bryan Danielson’s Return, Possible Weekly ROH TV Show, More

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Falls for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “We don’t have the cable satellite numbers yet, but right now, for what we have digitally, it’s over 27,000 buys just digital, and that would be near the all-time highs for Ring of Honor. I’m very proud of it. What we built is something totally separate from AEW. We resurrected Ring of Honor, which is a company that, frankly, had fallen on hard times. We have a lot of fans up here in the North East, including around Boston and around New England. I think there’s a lot of great wrestling fans, a lot of Ring of Honor fans, happy to see we kept Ring of Honor alive.”
Are We Going To See A Reunion Of Top AEW Stars?

On the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW “Dynamite,” The Young Bucks were seen backstage talking about the newly announced AEW Trios Championships before telling Brandon Cutler to cut the camera. Before Cutler turned off the camera though, one of The Young Bucks’ former allies, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page appeared. The Young Bucks seemed to get along with Page before wishing him Happy Birthday. The segment was cut short, however, as Page’s current friends, The Dark Order, showed up to celebrate his birthday, prompting the Young Bucks to tell Cutler to shut down the camera for real this time.
Women's Tag Team Championship Bout, Falls Count Anywhere, More Set For 8/2 WWE NXT 2.0

The card for the August 2 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 is shaping up to be a historic one. It was announced by WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze that there would be a Fatal 4-Way for the NXT Tag Team Championship in order to crown new champions after Cora Jade through her title belt in the trash. Next week, the match will be presented commercial-free and feature Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jane & Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.
Sonjay Dutt Set To Have First Match Since 2017 On 7/29 AEW Rampage

Sonjay Dutt is getting back in the ring. The July 29 edition of AEW Rampage will feature a six man tag that will pit Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor) against the trio of Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. This will be Dutt's first appearance in the ring since Dec 28, 2017, where he wrestled his last bout against Jonathan Gresham at a NOVA Pro Wrestling event.
