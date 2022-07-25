Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (7/25/22)

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Falls for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “We don’t have the cable satellite numbers yet, but right now, for what we have digitally, it’s over 27,000 buys just digital, and that would be near the all-time highs for Ring of Honor. I’m very proud of it. What we built is something totally separate from AEW. We resurrected Ring of Honor, which is a company that, frankly, had fallen on hard times. We have a lot of fans up here in the North East, including around Boston and around New England. I think there’s a lot of great wrestling fans, a lot of Ring of Honor fans, happy to see we kept Ring of Honor alive.”

