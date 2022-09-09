ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices , and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State.

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Texas, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the 15 cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhjbA_0gs1lLrN00

15. Frisco, Texas

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 79%
  • Average home value in 2020: $438,553
  • Average home value in 2022: $661,929
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DquBY_0gs1lLrN00

14. McKinney, Texas

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 59%
  • Average home value in 2020: $343,667
  • Average home value in 2022: $522,590
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 52%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4zTW_0gs1lLrN00

13. Melissa, Texas

12. Celina, Texas

11. Prosper, Texas

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 182%
  • Average home value in 2020: $489,553
  • Average home value in 2022: $774,465
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 58%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUyoz_0gs1lLrN00

10. Austin, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4w6T_0gs1lLrN00

9. Georgetown, Texas

8. Manor, Texas

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 225%
  • Average home value in 2020: $246,836
  • Average home value in 2022: $417,781
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 69%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TN0wX_0gs1lLrN00

7. Kyle, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSH5x_0gs1lLrN00

6. Dripping Springs, Texas

5. Liberty Hill, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCSI0_0gs1lLrN00

4. Round Rock, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvB1N_0gs1lLrN00

3. Hutto, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESzOE_0gs1lLrN00

2. Cedar Park, Texas

1. Leander, Texas

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Comments / 2

