A Beautiful Week Ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had a cold front move through the region this afternoon that spawned a few showers but cleared our skies quickly to give us a seasonable day with highs right around normal. There is a second cold front that will be on the move overnight and into early Thursday that could spawn a few showers before we quiet down for the weekend.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becoming sunny this afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Clearing skies tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 82 on Friday with golden sunshine. Middle 80′s for both Saturday and Sunday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “CRE8IV” mural has returned to the stateline. Christopher Newman created the “High Flight” mural that was placed inside of the College Avenue and Seminary Street traffic circle on Wednesday. It was originally installed in 2018 near City Market, but it returned back to the artist’s studio after its loan period […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices locally continue to fall, with Woodmans and Costco advertising $3.99 a gallon on Wednesday. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas in Rockford was $4.67. According to AAA, that’s a nearly 0.60 cent drop from one month ago, even though prices are still almost $1.50 higher […]
If we were playing the game "Never Have I Ever" right now I would have to say I have NEVER taken one of my dogs to a restaurant with me. I have zero problems with people bringing their dogs along to enjoy a meal at a restaurant's outdoor space, if anything I'm a bit envious. Two of my dogs are rescues and weren't properly socialized as puppies, and we're still working on teaching our youngest dog, Gentry some manners. So, none of my dogs are what you would call restaurant appropriate.
Let's face it, times have changed, times are strange, and it doesn't look like it's going to change. By now 99.99% of us are aware of staff shortages everywhere, especially in the food service industry. It should be no surprise to wait a little longer for a meal to be brought to your table if you're choosing to dine in. If this is something someone doesn't want to "deal with" they should cook at home.
Several sources said they saw the Goodyear Blimp floating over the skies of Rockford. A lot of fans said it appeared as if it was headed to the Rockford Airport. Unknown on the Goodyear Blimps destination. We have a lot of fans that are out at the airport, if you...
My family recently purchased a 4-wheeler, and although we no longer live in Rockford, we had to jump through a few hoops to be able to drive it on the streets of our Village. It's just what you need to do if you want to enjoy your toys legally, I guess.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford-area housing market hit record numbers for the month of June. Realtors said that it is a seller’s market right now, and that the June price went up 6.2% from last year. The highest price point on record is $187 thousand. “So this is my first home purchase, and I […]
At approximately 4:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Lawndale Avenue and Grenshaw Street in Rockford for a auto accident. Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for what are being described as non life threatening injuries. Avoid the area for awhile or expect...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has partnered with local organizations to offer some relief to families in need. That relief came amid rising food prices in the form of free groceries Wednesday. People in line said that there is definitely a need for the help, and organizers said that they were excited […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A loving mother, a great friend, a beautiful voice. That’s how Ashley’s cousin Jaymee wants people to remember her. She already misses the random texts Ashley sent. “Just outta the blue, ‘I love you, I’m proud of you, I hope you and the kids...
Think about every time you've went out of state to visit friends, did you ever make an effort to bring them a gift or souvenir?. I used to travel a lot when I was in my later teen years. Every time I'd go to California, I always made sure to bring a piece of Los Angeles back with me to give to my best friends. Whether it was a Cali t-shirt, keychain, or a cute shot glass, I always made sure my friends would get a souvenir just in case they were never able to visit themselves.
We have several reports of a scene in Winnebago County this morning. We sat on this story, hoping that officials would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the information that has been provided to us. A vehicle was reported to be on the...
Slices and whole pies too. Do you know what this means for Cheesecake Factory lovers? If you don't, here's a perfect way to discover why it's loved so much. Recently, on The Steve Shannon Show, we were talking about the businesses many of us wish we had in Rockford. We got hundreds of comments when the question was shared on Facebook. We counted up the businesses mentioned and revealed the five businesses that got the most mentions. It's no surprise that they all have something to do with food.
Finding little cafes with rave reviews is one of the many perks of Illinois. Some are in plain sight, some may be deep in a neighborhood, and others might be completely hidden. Before diving into a hidden cafe inside an Illinois greenhouse, there's a perfect example of this in Rockford, Illinois.
A.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers observed a vehicle, reported stolen out of Bedford Park,. Illinois, parked in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane. As officers approached the stolen vehicle, two. occupants exited from the driver’s side and fled on foot. The passenger, later identified as. Deszreeon Hues, also exited...
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are working to find out who is responsible for an abandoned minivan that had been on fire Wednesday morning at Rock Cut State Park. Eli Peters was on a run with his dog when he discovered the burned husk of the 2020 Toyota Sienna on a recreation path. He […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is wanted by police for killing a motorcyclist and injuring his passenger in a hit and run in September 2021. According to Rockford Police, around 2 a.m. on Sunday, September 26, 2021, Maria Juana Diaz-Vasquez hit a motorcycle driven by Michael Sowl, 36, at the intersection of Rose […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering after being shot in Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning, while two others were killed at the after hours party. Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover said that officers do check the City’s parks to make sure no one is there after hours. Officials said, however, that […]
