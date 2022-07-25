Adele ‘Ecstatic’ to Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates

Adele’s Las Vegas residency is a go!

The star announced on Monday that “Weekends with Adele” at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace has officially been rescheduled.

Adele shocked fans in January when she postponed her residency — via an emotional video message — the day before the shows were set to begin.

Now, she writes on Instagram, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

Variety reports the new shows kick off November 18 and conclude March 25, 2023. Dates include 24 rescheduled shows as well as eight new ones. Priority will be given to fans who purchased tickets to one of the canceled shows or those on the waitlist for the “Weekends with Adele” presale. Those eligible will receive an email on August 3. Click here for more details.

Back in January, Adele told fans in that emotional video, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

Adele revealed that half of her crew and team are “down with COVID.”

“It’s been impossible to finish the show,” Adele went on before tearing up. “I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted… We’ve been awake for 30 hours trying to figure out [what to do]. We’ve run out of time.”

Apologizing profusely, she admitted, “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone who has traveled.”

Adele noted the Las Vegas dates would be rescheduled. She ended her video by saying, “I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it where it is supposed to be.”

In February, she shared on Britain’s “The Graham Norton Show,” “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time… I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

The singer continued, “We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time.

“It is absolutely 100% happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”