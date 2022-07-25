ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Man killed during exchange of gunfire between suspect and Englewood Police, suspect in custody

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire by responding officers who were returning fire by a suspect while responding to a home Sunday night.

That man's name has not been released.

In an update Monday, Englewood Police Department say they arrested a different man, 29-year-old Phillip Blankenship for the role he was accused of in the shooting. He faces a charge for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder.

According to the Englewood Police Department press release, officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqE8O_0gs1VRGT00

When police were on scene, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fired back, and in the exchange a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene.

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home and ensured the area was safe and secure. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District was also at the scene.

There were no injuries to police, and those who fired shots were placed on administrative leave.

Police also executed a search warrant at the home on S Grove Street.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Englewood, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Englewood, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy