Man killed during exchange of gunfire between suspect and Englewood Police, suspect in custody

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire by responding officers who were returning fire by a suspect while responding to a home Sunday night.

That man's name has not been released.

In an update Monday, Englewood Police Department say they arrested a different man, 29-year-old Phillip Blankenship for the role he was accused of in the shooting. He faces a charge for Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder.

According to the Englewood Police Department press release, officers responded to a reported home disturbance involving a family in the 5000 block of S Grove Street close to 7:45 p.m.

When police were on scene, they say they were met with gunfire. The responding officers fired back, and in the exchange a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene.

Englewood SWAT also responded to the home and ensured the area was safe and secure. The critical incident response team for the 18th Judicial District was also at the scene.

There were no injuries to police, and those who fired shots were placed on administrative leave.

Police also executed a search warrant at the home on S Grove Street.