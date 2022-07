A man accused of sparking several wildfires amid climbing temperatures in Oregon was apprehended by locals, who then tied him to a tree, according to authorities. Witnesses spotted the suspected arsonist, 30-year-old Trennon Smith, on Monday, strolling along a gravel road and igniting several blazes in the forest about 25 miles northwest of Grants Pass. They recognized him from a statement released earlier in the day by authorities providing a physical description of the alleged firebug.

GRANTS PASS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO