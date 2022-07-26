Black lung screening to be held at Mylan Park Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Coal miners were able to get free, confidential black lung screenings on Tuesday in Mylan Park’s Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center’s parking lot in an event that will continue on Wednesday.

No appointment is necessary for the screenings, administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). Current, former, underground, surface and coal miners under contract are all eligible. Coal miners just have to show up, report to the mobile occupational safety and health unit, and sign in with the Field and Outreach Coordinator, Chris Parker.

This is the first service in three years. The NIOSH is based in Morgantown, West Virginia, where they attend local events and travel around the country, as well as to coal mining sites to provide screenings.

In a press release Monday, the NIOSH said the screening should take approximately 15 minutes and include a work history and respiratory questionnaire, a chest x-ray and a blood pressure screening. Results should be received through mail within’ three to four weeks after the screening.

NIOSH Director Dr. John Howard said early detection of black lung disease can keep it from progressing to severe lung disease. Parker asks that if coal miners have received a black lung screening within’ the past three years, to please refrain from getting another just yet.

Parker said he feels that it is important to have these black lung screenings.

“So black lung has been increasing, uh, unfortunately,” Parker said. “And it is a serious, you know, condition that we want, one, to kind of publicize, uh that, you know, it is still going on, and it’s not antiquated disease, it’s still occurring. And that we, our program, is the one that administers the medical examinations in the coal act.”

By doing these screenings, NIOSH is hoping to not only help coal miners figure out if they have black lung but to show that it is still effective.

The event will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days.

