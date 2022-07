OOLITIC – The town council provided updates to the stormwater project during the Oolitic Town Council meeting Monday night. The project has been slightly delayed due to a few delays and the discovery of waterlines that were not located properly on the town map. Due to this, the project has had to adjust the route for the system to the north side of Hall and Mathis avenues.

