ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ISP: 6 injured in motorcycle crash on I-70 during ‘Patriot Freedom Ride’

By Joe Schroeder
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGYzp_0gs1I2QA00

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people were injured and two more are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-70 that occurred during an organized ride, police said.

The accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side, involved a total of four motorcycles and injured six people, Indiana State Police confirmed. Two of those people were “seriously injured”.

ISP officials said that those injured were participating in a “Patriot Freedom Ride” along I-70. FOX59 could not find any events listed for Saturday with that name, however did find a “Helping Heroes Freedom Ride” scheduled. We have reached out to ISP for clarification.

Indiana legislators begin special session to address abortion, gas taxes and inflation relief

The crash caused traffic delays along the westbound lanes of I-70 south of Minnesota Street while the crash was investigated. An ISP Crash Reconstructionist responded to the scene and determined at least three separate crashes occurred, involving a total of four motorcycles.

Two of the crashes, ISP said, involved a single motorcycle and one involved two motorcycles that hit each other. The chain reaction crash occurred after a white car drove in between some of the riders, causing one motorcyclist to swerve and strike another motorcycle.

Two other motorcyclists laid their motorcycles down trying to avoid the crash. Police said the white passenger car did not stop at the scene and there is no further description of it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Isp#I 70#Traffic Accident#Indiana State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy