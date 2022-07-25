Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are All Hands On During Trip To Paris

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Vegas, they took a trip to Paris with the kids and were all hugged and kissed up in public.

They are definitely enjoying the ‘honeymoon’ phase of marriage and were heavy on the PDA while visiting Paris.

Reportedly, Ben and Jennifer are planning a huge wedding celebration in Georgie and there is no word on where the two will officially celebrate their honeymoon.

Were you uncomfortable when your parents showed PDA in front of you when you were younger?

