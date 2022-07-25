ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals manager not happy with Victor Robles over clown nose stunt

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 12

Steve Coulter
3d ago

Of course the cognitive challenged, LeBron would approve. Sportsmanship, class and respect are concepts completely foreign in his culture.

Reply
4
Owen James
3d ago

Lighten up Francis. Maybe a little clownish behavior is what the team needs

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Madison Bumgarner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Los Angeles Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
18K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy