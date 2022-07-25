ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Breaching whale lands on fishing boat off coast of Massachusetts in stunning moment caught on camera

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XE7fc_0gs10lK500

A breaching whale landed on the bow of a fishing boat off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday in a dramatic moment caught on camera. No one was injured and the boat was not seriously damaged, town officials said.

CBS Boston reports the incident happened around 10 a.m. a few hundred yards off of Manomet Point in Plymouth, where whales have been spotted in the area feeding. Last week, a photographer captured an image of a whale surfacing not far from a paddleboarder.

Because the whales have been in the area, a Plymouth Harbormaster boat was monitoring the waters this weekend as a precaution.

"This is definitely both a sense of excitement and concern," said Regina Asmutis-Silvia of North American Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

A man on the shore captured photographs as the whale, which appeared to be a humpback, breached and landed on the boat's bow, briefly submerging the front of the vessel, before sliding back into the water. The boat did not capsize.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Town of Plymouth said the occupants of the 19-foot boat "reported no injuries and no major damage that affected the seaworthiness of the vessel," it said.

Harbormaster Chad Hunter said the fishermen headed back to the boat ramp and left the area.

Asmutis-Silvia said the whale's actions weren't intentional. "They're not going to pay attention to what's going on around them. So they're not looking around for kayakers or paddleboarders or even boaters. They're just kind of focusing on food," she said.

Hunter said that while there have been concerns about boaters getting too close to the whales in recent weeks, it appears everyone, in this case, was "doing the right thing" and simply fishing when the whale breached.

Brooke Perry, a photographer from Ohio, scurried down to the Plymouth coastline when she learned the whales were close.

"Really nice for tourists to be able to see them up close because a lot of time you can't," she said.

But Asmutis-Silvia cautioned that the size of even a small whale would be potential dangerous to boaters.

"Even a small humpback whale, you're still talking about something that's probably 50 to 60 thousand pounds," said Asmutis-Silvia.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating.

"This interaction, while rare, is a reminder that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales," the town said on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts party boat with 54 on board catches on fire

PLYMOUTH — Chief Neil Foley reports that the Plymouth Fire Department responded to an engine compartment fire aboard a Captain John Boats’ party vessel. At approximately 10:32 a.m. Monday, Plymouth Fire received a call from the Plymouth Harbormaster reporting an engine compartment fire aboard one of Captain John Boats’ vessels. The Plymouth Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.
PLYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, MA
Plymouth, MA
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Man airlifted after fall from ladder in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Lake View Drive residence and determined the victim had a leg injury. A MedFlight helicopter flew the victim from the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Accident#Manomet Point#Wbz#Cbs Boston News#Plymouth Harbormaster#North American
MassLive.com

Massachusetts paddleboarder captures moment whale hits boat on video

A paddleboarder in Massachusetts was certainly in the right place at the right time. Bob Babcock, a Plymouth man, was paddleboarding Friday morning when he spotted multiple whales swimming around a boat people were fishing from. He was able to fish his phone out and capture the aquatic mammals on video, recording the moment one of them hit the boat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Truck rollover on I-95 crushes car

No serious injuries were reported. A truck rolled onto the front end of a car early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 North in Wellesley, near the Newton line, according to Massachusetts State Police and Wellesley police. There were no serious injuries, state police said. “Two left lanes are blocked and...
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fallriverreporter.com

Missing man with Fall River and New Bedford ties has been located

Max contacted family and friends on social media and explained that he was ok. Police confirmed Max has been found safe. Plympton Police Department is looking to make contact with Max Bethoney. Max is currently residing in Plympton but has been known to reside in surrounding communities and has contacts...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

63-year-old Massachusetts DCR worker reportedly slashed in the face by woman at State Forest

Police are looking for a suspect that reportedly attacked a DCR employee. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a Department of Conservation and Recreation worker reported to a Massachusetts State Trooper and Massachusetts Environmental Police Officer that he had been slashed in the face by a woman who had been denied entry into a non-accessible area of Myles Standish State Forest.
CARVER, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, West Springfield man accused of killing 7 bikers in 2019 New Hampshire crash, starts trial Tuesday

The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven bikers while driving under-the-influence of narcotics in a 2019 northern New Hampshire crash begins Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, has been indicted on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide while driving under the influence, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless conduct. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to the charges.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Shark Sightings Pile Up Off Coast of Cape Cod Saturday

More than a dozen confirmed shark sightings have been reported off the coast of Cape Cod on Saturday. The majority of the 13 sightings so far, confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, have been along the Outer Cape near North Beach Island and Monomoy Island in Chatham. In addition, one shark was spotted off the coast of Provincetown.
CHATHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Power outage leaves thousands in the dark in Dorchester

BOSTON — A widespread power outage impacted thousands of Eversource customers in Dorchester Sunday afternoon. Eversource said about 7,500 customers are currently without power. The company said it was able to restore power to about 12,500 customers through automatic and remote switching. “With the region continuing to experience extreme...
BOSTON, MA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
130K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy