ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince George Got the Sweetest Royal Tribute as He Turned 9

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LF1Oo_0gs0tj8O00

Prince George turned 9 on July 22 to much fanfare...... literally.

Prince William and Kate Middleton did their traditional Sharing of the Birthday Portrait on the day, and we don't know exactly what the little boy's celebrations at home looked like, but we do know how Buckingham Palace marked the special day.

The Queen's official Twitter account shared a video of a military brass band playing "Happy Birthday" in honor of George outside of the London palace, while wearing their iconic red uniforms and tall furry black hats.

The video was captioned, "Thank you to the @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s birthday today! The Duke of Cambridge is the Colonel of the @irish_guards."

The Irish Guards Band is "the Regimental Band of the Irish Guards (Household Division), part of the Royal Corps of Army Music," per their Twitter account .

As for the Irish Guards as a whole, they are "an Irish Regiment which has proven its loyalty and grit on many tough operations," per the British Army's website . "Its soldiers have the privilege of guarding the Royal Family. They recruit from the island of Ireland, United Kingdom and beyond."

Express reports that Prince William, George's dad, has been Colonel of the Irish Guards since 2011, and that he wore the corresponding uniform for his royal wedding to Kate Middleton.

If you're curious about Prince George's character as he becomes a pre-teen, a source previously told Us Weekly , "George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age, but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class. He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!"

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Beaming With Pride as Prince George Joins Them for This Royal-Loved Event

Click here to read the full article. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge couldn’t help but be so excited when their eldest child joined them to see the men’s final at Wimbledon. At almost nine years old, Prince George just made his royal debut at Wimbledon, excitedly watching the game with his folks. On July 10, onlookers were delighted when they saw that not only Kate Middleton and Prince William were watching the men’s final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, but also Prince George! We can’t get over how thrilled the parents look as Prince George is enthralled in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Wedding#Future Plc#British Royal Family#The British Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow says children of celebs have to ‘work twice as hard’ to prove themselves in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow explained why she believes nepotism babies in Hollywood have to “work twice as hard” to prove themselves in the industry, despite admitting they have an “unfair” advantage.During an episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s In My Bathroom?, the Goop founder and Bieber made mint chocolate chip smoothies while discussing skincare, wellness, and Paltrow’s evolving career as both an actress and wellness mogul.As the two poured their smoothie ingredients into a mini blender, Bieber asked Paltrow her perspective on the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism babies: children born into rich, famous, or otherwise influential families, giving them...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Thirteen Lives’ Review: Ron Howard Immerses Audiences Alongside Heroes of Thai Cave Rescue

Click here to read the full article. Over the course of an engaging (if inevitably repetitive) two and a half hours, “Thirteen Lives” reenacts the incredible rescue effort that captured the world’s attention for several weeks in the summer of 2018: Twelve boys and the assistant coach of a Thai soccer team went exploring the Tham Luang cave when an unforeseen rainstorm forced them deeper and deeper. What should have been a reasonably easy hike instead became a near-death experience, as rising waters and an early monsoon season left them stranded for days, until a handful of the world’s most...
MOVIES
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

868
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy