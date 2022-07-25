Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Moscow’s overarching goal in Ukraine is to topple President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, expressing the Kremlin's war aims in some of the bluntest terms yet as its forces pummel the country with artillery barrages and airstrikes.
The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine's efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.
