ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – Presentation College has hired Jake Lehman as their new wide receivers coach for the Saints Football program. Jake joins the Saints staff after serving as a volunteer defensive backs coach at the University of Northern Colorado, where he helped coach 3rd team All-Conference Big Sky safety Jerone Jackson. Before coaching at UNCO, Jake coached at Resurrection Christian School for three years in Loveland, CO. He was the varsity special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach as well as the JV defensive coordinator. Prior to Resurrection Christian, he coached at Greeley West High School as the defensive backs for one year in Greeley, CO.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO