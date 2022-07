Tri-Cities, WA — It is safe to swim in the Columbia River, That according to the Benton Franklin Health District following an erroneous report earlier this week. A report circulated earlier this week that cyanobacteria, or toxic algae, had returned to the Columbia and that the shoreline was closed. The BFHD said it may have been an accidental re-release of September's toxic algae bloom.

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO