NHS staffing crisis: 'I left because it wasn't worth it'

I've seriously thought about it and so have many of my coworkers. I arrive to work and never know who decided to not show up again. Almost every week we lose another employee without usually replacing them. And it has NOTHING to do with mask or shot mandates. I am assaulted way more than should ever happen and administration doesn't care about the nurses, assistants or housekeeping staff and I am in labor and delivery at one hospital and ICU in another. I should not be assaulted in L/D or at least rarely but I do.
Staffing shortages leads to potential deaths which is what they want, people need to wake up to what's going on in the world. There's an aggressive, determined effort to increase the deathrates to lower the world's population...it's no joke and it's happening in every country.
Comments / 11