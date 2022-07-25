ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers Are Lining Up For One Last Taste of Papaya King Before Demolition

By Melissa McCart
Eater
 4 days ago
ny.eater.com

FUKURFELINGS
4d ago

The end of an Era....like all the famous spots in NY...just a shame that it all goes down to money and power at the end of the day. Its just all going to be a faded Memory....Whats next Coney Island??

