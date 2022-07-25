ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Tour Two Unusual Homes for Sale in the Real South Park Colorado

By Nate Wilde
ESPN Western Colorado
ESPN Western Colorado
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're from Colorado and familiar with the popular TV show South Park, you probably know that the town depicted in the show is nothing like the real South Park, Colorado. In fact, South Park isn't even really a town, it's more of an area right around the small town of...

espnwesterncolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Real Estate
City
Fairplay, CO
County
Park County, CO
Park County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Aspen, CO
Park County, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Government
ESPN Western Colorado

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy