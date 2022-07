Columbia, MD – The Howard County Health Department today announced that they have been awarded a $463,369 Local Health Department Disparities Funding Opportunity from the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The award will be used to reduce health disparities related to chronic disease and COVID-19 infections in Howard County.

