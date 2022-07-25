In pictures: First Scottish Tree Hugging Championships

Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
The father of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight spent a night in hospital after taking ill before the court ruling, a family spokeswoman says. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is on life support. On Monday,...
Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
Australian police are baffled after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment. Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on 7 June in separate beds at home in the suburb of Canterbury.
A second Bornean orangutan has been born at a zoo. Dudley Zoo and Castle were "excited" to welcome the arrival from mum, 11-year-old Sprout, over the weekend. Sprout's mum, Jazz, 30, gave birth herself a month ago and "naturally stepped in" to take over care of her first grandbaby, the zoo said.
An 85-year-old grandmother is facing eviction from her home of 27 years by the Presbyterian Church of Wales. Ann Allsop has rented the property from the church in Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire, since 1995. But she has been left "in tears, frustrated and angry" after being served with a "no fault" eviction...
A woman who drove a 4x4 vehicle into children and parents outside a primary school in south-west London has tearfully apologised to those injured. A group outside Beatrix Potter Primary School, in Earlsfield, was hit by the 4×4 driven by 39-year-old Dolly Rincon-Aguilar in September 2020. Kingston Crown Court...
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
In 1948, the body of a well-dressed man was found slumped on an Australian beach. A half-smoked cigarette was resting on his collar, and there was a line from a Persian poem in his pocket - but investigators had no idea who he was. Theories abounded, including that the person...
New evidence has been uncovered about 1746's Battle of Culloden. The battle saw forces loyal to Bonnie Prince Charlie defeated by the Duke of Cumberland's government army. Fought near Inverness, it involved the deaths of about 1,600 men - 1,500 of them Jacobites. New research has revealed the Jacobites' left...
Comments / 0